Johnson Named SEC Specialist Of The Week

BATON ROUGE – Sophomore KJ Johnson was named the SEC Specialist of the Week after her performance against No. 17 Georgia, announced by the conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The award marks Johnson’s first conference honor this season and second in her career. The sophomore earned SEC Freshman of the Week last season after her collegiate debut against Centenary in 2022.

The Dallas, Texas, native competed on vault and floor against the Bulldogs and marked a career night.

On vault, Johnson recorded a strong routine with her Yurchenko full to score a 9.875 in the fifth spot. In the final rotation for the Tigers, the sophomore earned a 9.950 to match her season high and finish second on floor for the night.

Johnson and the ninth-ranked Tigers return to the floor on Friday, February 10, as they travel to face No. 5 Auburn at 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.