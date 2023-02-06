USTFCCCA Rankings – February 6, 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released their third list of national rankings for the 2023 indoor season on Monday. The LSU women’s squad jumped up four spots to No. 7, while the men dropped two spots to No. 27 after a weekend that saw a less than usual amount of student-athletes competing.

Sophomore Apalos Edwards is the newest Tiger to make his way into the top-10 national rankings this week. Edwards made a season’s-best leap of 52’ 11” (16.13m) on his fourth attempt of the afternoon. The Kingston, Jamaica, native landed at No. 10 in the nation after his performance this past weekend.

LSU currently has seven marks that rank inside the top 10 of the national rankings this season; a full list of those performances can be viewed below.

Favour Ofili – No. 1 – 200 Meter – 22.53

Michaela Rose – No. 1 – 800 Meter – 2:01.66

Leah Phillips – No. 4 – 60-meter Hurdles – 8.02

Brandon Hicklin – No. 5 – Long Jump – 26’ 1.75” (7.97m)

John Meyer – No. 6 – Shot Put – 65’ 10.5” (20.08m)

Women’s 4x400m Relay A – No. 6 – 3:29.94

Apalos Edwards – No. 10 – 52’ 11” (16.13m)

LSU Women – No. 34 – January 23

LSU Men – No. 62 – January 23

LSU Women – No. 11 – January 30

LSU Men – No. 25 – January 30

LSU Women – No. 7 – February 6

LSU Men – No. 27 – February 6

