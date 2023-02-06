LSU Remains At No. 3 In AP Poll To Set Up Top Three Matchup
BATON ROUGE – LSU stayed steady at No. 3 in Monday’s AP Poll, setting up a top three matchup between the nation’s only two unbeaten teams when the Tigers travel to take on No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday on ESPN.
After winning three games in six days over the past week, LSU has an empty week leading into Sunday’s clash in Columbia. Colonial Life Arena, which has a capacity of 18,000, has been soldout for multiple weeks ahead of the LSU vs. South Carolina matchup.
With Sunday’s game set to air at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN, the matchup will serve as the big game before the big game, leading into the Super Bowl later Sunday.
AP Poll – February 6, 2023
|RANK
|TEAM
|TREND
|THIS WEEK
|POINTS
|1
|South Carolina (23-0)
Southeastern Women
|–
|@ UConn W 81-77
|700 (28)
|2
|Indiana (22-1)
Big Ten Women
|2
|@ Purdue W 69-46
|649
|3
|LSU (23-0)
Southeastern Women
|–
|@ Texas A&M W 72-66
|643
|4
|UConn (21-3)
Big East Women
|1
|vs South Carolina L 81-77
|611
|5
|Iowa (19-4)
Big Ten Women
|1
|@ Penn State W 95-51
|569
|6
|Stanford (22-3)
Pacific 12 Women
|4
|@ Washington L 72-67
|568
|7
|Utah (20-2)
Pacific 12 Women
|–
|@ Oregon W 100-92
|543
|8
|Maryland (19-5)
Big Ten Women
|–
|vs Ohio State W 90-54
|509
|9
|Duke (20-3)
Atlantic Coast Women
|7
|@ Notre Dame W 57-52
|448
|10
|Notre Dame (18-4)
Atlantic Coast Women
|1
|vs Duke L 57-52
|429
|11
|Virginia Tech (18-4)
Atlantic Coast Women
|2
|vs Syracuse W 78-64
|394
|12
|Michigan (19-5)
Big Ten Women
|6
|@ Michigan State W 77-67
|359
|13
|Ohio State (20-4)
Big Ten Women
|3
|@ Maryland L 90-54
|337
|14
|North Carolina (17-6)
Atlantic Coast Women
|3
|@ Louisville L 62-55
|328
|15
|Villanova (20-4)
Big East Women
|4
|@ Butler W 78-58
|245
|16
|Oklahoma (18-4)
Big 12 Women
|4
|vs West Virginia W 93-68
|241
|17
|Arizona (18-5)
Pacific 12 Women
|5
|@ USC W 81-75
|233
|18
|UCLA (18-6)
Pacific 12 Women
|4
|vs Arizona State W 82-63
|201
|19
|Florida State (20-5)
Atlantic Coast Women
|4
|vs Wake Forest W 72-44
|187
|20
|Texas (18-6)
Big 12 Women
|4
|@ Kansas W 68-65
|182
|21
|Iowa State (15-6)
Big 12 Women
|9
|vs Baylor L 76-70
|168
|22
|North Carolina State (16-6)
Atlantic Coast Women
|7
|@ Georgia Tech L 68-62
|164
|23
|Gonzaga (22-3)
West Coast Women
|6
|@ San Francisco W 78-56
|118
|24
|South Florida (22-4)
American Athletic Women
|1
|@ SMU W 65-63
|98
|25
|Colorado (18-5)
Pacific 12 Women
|–
|@ Oregon State W 67-48
|81
Others receiving votes:
Baylor 29, Illinois 18, UNLV 14, Tennessee 13, USC 8, Middle Tennessee 8, Florida Gulf Coast 2, Louisville 2, Cleveland State 1