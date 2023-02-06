LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Columbia Omni-Wick Rockin' It Quarter-Zip Pullover Jacket
Men's Columbia Omni-Wick Rockin' It Quarter-Zip Pullover Jacket $99.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

LSU Remains At No. 3 In AP Poll To Set Up Top Three Matchup

+0
LSU Remains At No. 3 In AP Poll To Set Up Top Three Matchup

BATON ROUGE – LSU stayed steady at No. 3 in Monday’s AP Poll, setting up a top three matchup between the nation’s only two unbeaten teams when the Tigers travel to take on No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday on ESPN.

After winning three games in six days over the past week, LSU has an empty week leading into Sunday’s clash in Columbia. Colonial Life Arena, which has a capacity of 18,000, has been soldout for multiple weeks ahead of the LSU vs. South Carolina matchup.

With Sunday’s game set to air at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN, the matchup will serve as the big game before the big game, leading into the Super Bowl later Sunday.

AP Poll – February 6, 2023

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1 South Carolina (23-0)

Southeastern Women

 @ UConn W 81-77 700 (28)
2 Indiana (22-1)

Big Ten Women

 2 @ Purdue W 69-46 649
3 LSU (23-0)

Southeastern Women

 @ Texas A&M W 72-66 643
4 UConn (21-3)

Big East Women

 1 vs South Carolina L 81-77 611
5 Iowa (19-4)

Big Ten Women

 1 @ Penn State W 95-51 569
6 Stanford (22-3)

Pacific 12 Women

 4 @ Washington L 72-67 568
7 Utah (20-2)

Pacific 12 Women

 @ Oregon W 100-92 543
8 Maryland (19-5)

Big Ten Women

 vs Ohio State W 90-54 509
9 Duke (20-3)

Atlantic Coast Women

 7 @ Notre Dame W 57-52 448
10 Notre Dame (18-4)

Atlantic Coast Women

 1 vs Duke L 57-52 429
11 Virginia Tech (18-4)

Atlantic Coast Women

 2 vs Syracuse W 78-64 394
12 Michigan (19-5)

Big Ten Women

 6 @ Michigan State W 77-67 359
13 Ohio State (20-4)

Big Ten Women

 3 @ Maryland L 90-54 337
14 North Carolina (17-6)

Atlantic Coast Women

 3 @ Louisville L 62-55 328
15 Villanova (20-4)

Big East Women

 4 @ Butler W 78-58 245
16 Oklahoma (18-4)

Big 12 Women

 4 vs West Virginia W 93-68 241
17 Arizona (18-5)

Pacific 12 Women

 5 @ USC W 81-75 233
18 UCLA (18-6)

Pacific 12 Women

 4 vs Arizona State W 82-63 201
19 Florida State (20-5)

Atlantic Coast Women

 4 vs Wake Forest W 72-44 187
20 Texas (18-6)

Big 12 Women

 4 @ Kansas W 68-65 182
21 Iowa State (15-6)

Big 12 Women

 9 vs Baylor L 76-70 168
22 North Carolina State (16-6)

Atlantic Coast Women

 7 @ Georgia Tech L 68-62 164
23 Gonzaga (22-3)

West Coast Women

 6 @ San Francisco W 78-56 118
24 South Florida (22-4)

American Athletic Women

 1 @ SMU W 65-63 98
25 Colorado (18-5)

Pacific 12 Women

 @ Oregon State W 67-48 81

Others receiving votes:

Baylor 29, Illinois 18, UNLV 14, Tennessee 13, USC 8, Middle Tennessee 8, Florida Gulf Coast 2, Louisville 2, Cleveland State 1

Related Stories

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Texas A&M

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Texas A&M

No. 3 LSU Remains Unbeaten At Texas A&M, 72-66

No. 3 LSU Remains Unbeaten At Texas A&M, 72-66

LSU Women's Basketball at Texas A&M - Radio Archive

LSU Women's Basketball at Texas A&M - Radio Archive