Gymnastics

+0
Gymnastics Placed Ninth In Week Five Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team placed in the ninth spot to remain in the top-10 in the week five Road To Nationals rankings.

This marks the fifth consecutive week LSU has ranked amongst the top-10 teams in the nation.

The Tigers defeated No. 17 Georgia in a season high victory on Friday night with a score of 197.700-196.925 inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. 

LSU improved their average to 197.150 after six meets after recording a season high score of 197.700 against Georgia. In the event rankings, The Tigers placed fourth on vault, eighth on bars, 17th on beam and improved to 12th on floor.

The Tigers sit at third in the conference behind Florida and Auburn and first on vault, third on beam, sixth on floor and seventh on beam.

LSU travels to face No. 5 Auburn this week inside Neville Arena on Friday, February 10, at 7:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

Week Five Road To National Rankings (2/6/23)

Rank Name AVG
1 Oklahoma 198.02
2 Michigan 197.755
3 Florida 197.735
4 Utah 197.695
5 Auburn 197.385
6 UCLA 197.35
7 California 197.305
8 Denver 197.155
9 LSU 197.15
10 Kentucky 197.075
11 Alabama 197.035
12 Michigan State 196.91
13 Oregon State 196.892
14 Ohio State 196.835
15 Missouri 196.67
16 Arkansas 196.66
17 Iowa 196.644
18 Georgia 196.583
19 Minnesota 196.435
20 Arizona State 196.36
21 Southern Utah 196.313
22 Illinois 196.21
23 North Carolina State 196.19
24 Stanford 196.17
25 Maryland 196.05

 

