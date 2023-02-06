Gymnastics Placed Ninth In Week Five Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team placed in the ninth spot to remain in the top-10 in the week five Road To Nationals rankings.

This marks the fifth consecutive week LSU has ranked amongst the top-10 teams in the nation.



The Tigers defeated No. 17 Georgia in a season high victory on Friday night with a score of 197.700-196.925 inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU improved their average to 197.150 after six meets after recording a season high score of 197.700 against Georgia. In the event rankings, The Tigers placed fourth on vault, eighth on bars, 17th on beam and improved to 12th on floor.

The Tigers sit at third in the conference behind Florida and Auburn and first on vault, third on beam, sixth on floor and seventh on beam.

LSU travels to face No. 5 Auburn this week inside Neville Arena on Friday, February 10, at 7:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

Week Five Road To National Rankings (2/6/23)