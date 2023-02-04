Track & Field Collects Personal Bests in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up the final day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Saturday. The weekend saw seven new personal bests, including four on the final day.

Final Results

Junior Leah Phillips started the day with by taking third in the women’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.09 seconds, winning her heat and auto-qualifying for the finals. In the finals, Phillips ran away with first place with a time of 8.02 seconds, which adjusts to 8.04 seconds for altitude. Phillips still sits at fourth in the nation with her time of 8.02 seconds that she ran at the Razorback Invitational last weekend.

A personal-best time of 6.69 seconds, which rounds up to 6.71 seconds for altitude, occurred twice on Saturday for sophomore Godson Oghenebrume. Oghenebrume ran it first in the 60-meter qualifying rounds to kick off the day for the Tigers. His qualifier time gave him first among 71 runners. He ran the time again in the 60-meter preliminaries, but ended up the one of the first runners left out of the finals with the last qualifier running their 60 in 6.67 seconds. This was Oghenebrume’s second personal best this weekend after running a 21.28-second 200-meter dash yesterday.

The freshman from Jamaica, Brianna Lyston, made her much anticipated debut on Friday and followed it up with an impressive performance in the 60 meter. Lyston ran a personal-best time of 7.34 seconds in the 60-meter preliminaries, giving her ninth, just one spot from qualifying for the preliminaries. This weekend was Lyston’s first time running the 60 and 200 at an indoor meet.

Also running in the women’s 60 meter was the junior Favour Ofili. After winning the 200 meter the day before, Ofili followed that performance up with a bronze worthy finish on Saturday. Ofili ran a time of 7.25 seconds in the preliminaries and then followed it up with a time of 7.21 seconds in the finals. Her time of 7.21 seconds adjusts to 7.23 seconds for altitude and ranks just outside of the top-10 at 11th in the nation.

Additional Personal Bests

Shani’a Bellamy – 60-meter hurdles – 8.23

Up Next

LSU will be heading to Boston and Fayetteville next weekend. The two-day Tyson Invitational will be hosted by Arkansas at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track in Fayetteville, Ark. Boston University’s David Hemery Valentine Invitational will be hosted at the Boston University Track Center in Boston, Mass.

