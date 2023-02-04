No. 3 LSU Travels To College Station To Face Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 3 LSU (22-0, 10-0 SEC) and Texas A&M (6-14, 1-9 SEC) will matchup on Sunday the second time this season at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN2 in Reed Arena for as the Tigers look to continue their best start in program history.

The Tigers escaped with a win Thursday night despite Georgia’s best effort to end the Tigers’ streak. The Bulldogs led by as many as nine early in the fourth quarter, but timely plays allowed the Tigers to claw back and force overtime where they survived with an 82-77 victory.

In the win Angel Reese recorded her 22nd double-double in a row with 23 points and 14 rebounds, 11 of which were offensive. Alexis Morris scored 15 points, dished out 4 assists and made key plays down the stretch to help lift LSU to victory.

In three of LSU’s past four games, the Tigers have been put to the test. On the season LSU has a +33.6 scoring margin that ranks second in the nation, but Arkansas, Tennessee and Georgia have played the Tigers within 10 points over the past couple of weeks.

“We’re the hunted,” Reese said after the Georgia game. “We’re honestly the hunted and I think they (Georgia) did a great job scouting us. They did a great job playing

LSU and Texas A&M met nearly one month ago in Baton Rouge. Reese set a LSU record that game, grabbing 28 rebounds as she dominated the boards. She also scored 26 points as she notched her second 20/20 game of the season. Flau’jae Johnson had 18 points in the win over Texas A&M and the Tigers defeated the Aggies, 74-34.

“I expect to see a much-improved team,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “They’re healthy now. They have players back that have been injured. They’re winning. They’re competing. It’s hard to really do anything when your kids are injured. If you see them now and compare them to a month ago – much, much improved.”

In the first matchup Texas A&M was without star freshman Janiah Barker and Tineya Hylton who have both since returned. After missing 10 games with a wrist injury, Barker made her return to the court against Georgia, scoring 24 points on 10-11 shooting in just 20 minutes to lead the Aggies to their only win in conference play this season. The Aggies have since dropped games at Vanderbilt and at Florida.