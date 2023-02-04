Lindblad, Stone Receive Invitations To Augusta National Women's Am

BATON ROUGE – Two of LSU’s best golfers have received the important envelope that contains their invitation to the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, set for Augusta, Georgia, March 29-April 1.

Seniors Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone will represent the Tigers against some 70 players that will compete for the chance to hold the winner’s trophy in Butler Cabin at Augusta National Golf Club in the final round.

Lindblad, from Sweden, will be making her third appearance in the ANWA where she was the runner-up a year ago and in 2021 was one-stroke out of the playoff to decide the championship. Her final round 68 last year was the low round of the 2022 championships and included eagles at 8 and 15.

In the fall, the world number two in the World Amateur Golf rankings and the defending Southeastern Conference Women’s individual winner, continued to add to her school record win total with her 10th individual win in the Battle of the Beach. Last summer she finished T11 in the United States Women’s Open to earn low amateur honors.

This is technically Lindblad’s fourth invitation to the event as she was invited in 2020 as well when the event was canceled that year because of the pandemic.

“ANWA is such an amazing experience and it is always a pleasure to be part of. I can’t wait to be back together with Latanna as well as playing in the tournament,” said Lindblad. “ANWA is such a great opportunity and something I look forward to a lot.”

Stone, a native of Riverview, Florida, first appeared at Augusta National in the inaugural Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at the club. Last year, in her first ANWA experience, she shared the 36-hole lead and finished in a tie for second with teammate Lindblad in a solid performance at Augusta National.

This past fall, she had four solid starts, finishing as the runner-up at the Green Wave Fall Classic and then T6 in the Battle at the Beach.

Stone has played against the best in the world, representing the United States three times in the Arnold Palmer Cup, the winning 2022 Curtis Cup team and reach match play in the United States Women’s Amateur.

“Getting the invitational again was just as exciting as receiving my first one,” said Stone. “To be a part of such a competitive field and playing against the best players in the world is going to be a memorable experience. I can’t wait to be a part of the experience with that fans that joining to elevate and support women’s golf.”

There will be a couple of noticeable changes to the 2023 ANWA which as normal will start at Augusta’s Champions Retreat’s Island and Bluff nines on March 29 and 30. This year instead of just the top 30 making it after 36 holes to the final round at Augusta National it will be the top 30 and ties advancing to avoid an emotional final spot playoff like took place a year ago.

Also, for the first time, there will be two hours of live television coverage of the first two rounds on the Golf Channel.

As in the past, all competitors will get a chance to play a round at Augusta National on Friday, March 31, before the final round for those that make the cut on Saturday, April 1. That competition will be televised on NBC.