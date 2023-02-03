Track & Field Wrapped up a Solid Day One in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up the first day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Friday. The first day saw four personal-bests and a top-10 mark in the LSU record book.

No surprises here but junior Favour Ofili continues to show why she is a regular on The Bowerman Watch List. Ofili ran a time of 22.55 seconds (converted to 22.62 for altitude) in the first heat of the women’s 200 meter. The Nigerian star took first at the meet among 30 runners and is scheduled to run in tomorrow’s 60-meter prelims.

A pair of bronze finishes sums up junior Morgan Smalls day in Albuquerque. Smalls started her day with the women’s long jump, reaching a season best mark of 20′ 4.5″ (6.21m) twice. Minutes after finishing in the long jump, Smalls went over to the high jump to get ready for another round of jumping. Smalls ended up .01 meters shorts of her personal best height of 5′ 11.25″ (1.81m) after attempting the height of 1.84 meters.

Freshman Ella Onojuvwevwo had her best performance since coming to Baton Rouge, running a personal-best time of 52.61 seconds (converted to 52.72 for altitude). Her previous best was 53.57 seconds, which she ran last weekend at the Razorback Invitational. Onojuvwevwo now sits at eighth on LSU’s all time performance list for the 400 meter, having a lot to look forward to the next three and a half years as a Tiger.

A collegiate debut was made on Friday as freshman Brianna Lyston ran a personal-best time of 23.54 seconds (converted to 22.61 for altitude) in the 200 meter. Lyston’s time is the second fastest ever by a Jamaican junior runner.

Shani’a Bellamy – 200 meter – 24.14

Godson Oghenebrume – 200 meter – 21.35

LSU are prepared for day two of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic held in Albuquerque.

