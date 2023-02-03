McPartlan Signs With Sunderland AFC Women's Club

BATON ROUGE – Former Tiger Brenna McPartlan signed with Sunderland AFC Women’s professional club on Friday morning.

“I’m thrilled for Brenna to be signing her first pro contract. She is a player that has given so much to her development as a player over her career and deserves this opportunity to take the next step into the pro game,” said LSU head coach Sian Hudson.

“She understands the complexities of the game at such a high level and I see her making an immediate impact at Sunderland. Having Brenna play for a club that has produced England internationals such Jill Scott, Lucy Bronze, Demi Stokes, and Euro ’22 player of the tournament/top scorer Beth Mead speaks to the environment that she is heading into. It’s great to see another one of our British girls making their way home and it demonstrates the professional pathway we have for our players beyond their time here at LSU.”

McPartlan, a native of Blackburn, England, will play in her home country as she continues her soccer career at the professional level. The midfielder committed to the club on a permanent basis.

During her time as a Manchester City academy player, McPartlan captained the Sky Blues to a WSL Development League title and FA WSL Development League Cup.

“She gives us a different dimension in midfield. She’s a natural defensive midfielder. She’s athletic, good in the air and she’s going to add depth to our midfield, ” said Head Coach of Sunderland Mel Reay, on McPartlan joining the squad.

Last season, McPartlan completed her fifth and final season with the Tigers in 2022. The fifth-year senior dominated the midfield, having started in 12 matches for the Tigers with 18 appearances and 1,028 minutes on the pitch. Included in her career starts is the squad’s second round appearance against Florida State in the NCAA tournament.



The midfielder recorded two goals on the year, one against Southern Miss and another in the Tiger’s first round matchup against Lamar in the NCAA Tournament. Her goal against the Eagles was the first in her LSU career.

In her two years with the Tigers, McPartlan finished her LSU career with 26 games played, two goals, two assists, four shots on goal and 1,232 minutes on the pitch.

Prior to LSU, McPartlan played three seasons at South Alabama, where she recorded 65 appearances, 20 goals, 15 assists, 102 shots on goal and 5,813 career minutes played.

She led the Jaguars to two consecutive Sun Belt Conference titles with her 20 goals and 15 assists over her three years and was named the 2018 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year.