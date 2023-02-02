Track and Field Is Prepped for a Big Weekend in New Mexico

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program will be traveling to the New Mexico Collegiate Classic hosted in Albuerquerque, N.M., at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The two-day meet will be streamed on FloTrack; fans must have a subscription in order to watch.

LSU has 29 athletes (14 men, 15 women) set to make the trip to Albuquerque. Day one of the meet will kick off at 10:00 a.m. CT with junior Morgan Smalls competing in the women’s long jump.

Fresh off a stellar list of performances this past weekend at the Razorback Invitational, the Tigers are looking to keep moving up the national rankings with another great barrage of performances in New Mexico.

Junior Sean Burrell and junior Favour Ofili made their 12th combined appearance on The Bowerman Watch List this week for the Mid-Indoor edition. Burrell currently ranks 12th in the nation for the 400 meter and Ofili ranks first for the 200 meter. Ofili is scheduled to run in both the 60 meter and the 200 meter. The women’s 200 meter will be Friday at 7:00 p.m. and the 60 meter will be Saturday starting at 12:35 p.m. with the qualifying round.

She may not have been on The Bowerman Mid-Indoor Watch List this week, but junior Alia Armstrong will be making her long awaited 60-meter hurdles season debut. The women’s qualifying round for the hurdles begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. The LSU record holder is looking to top her previous best of 7.81 seconds. Alongside Armstrong will be junior Leah Phillips who currently ranks sixth in the nation with a time of 8.02 seconds.

South Carolina native, senior Brandon Hicklin, is the highest ranked Tiger on the men’s side with a fourth overall ranking in the nation for the long jump. Hicklin’s mark of 26’ 1.75” (7.97m) set just last weekend is a new personal-best and moved him into LSU’s all-time performance list. Hicklin will compete the men’s long jump at 4:15 p.m. on Friday and the 60-meter prelims at 12:25 p.m.

Freshman Brianna Lyston is the lone Tiger set to make their season-debut this week. The Jamaica native is scheduled to run the women’s 60 meter and the 200 meter.

Sadly, no throwers will be competing this weekend at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic.

Teams Attending

Alongside the host New Mexico, LSU will be competing against Arkansas, Iowa, Miami, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and USC.

Follow Us

