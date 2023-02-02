Eleven Swimmers Head to Auburn for First Chance Meet

BATON ROUGE, La. – Eleven LSU swimmers are headed to Auburn to compete in a first-chance meet Friday and Saturday inside the James E. Martin Aquatic Center.

These select swimmers are hoping to improve on their season-best times and earn potential spots in postseason competitions. This meet will consist of two morning sessions and one evening session.

The following swimmers will represent LSU during the two-day event:

Megan Braman

Maddie Howell

Jadyn Jannasch

Sarah Grace Thompson

Pavel Alovatki

Michal Daszkiewicz

Ezra Dickerson

James Henderson

Trey Ike

Ryan Warmbier

Cash Woolsey

ORDER OF EVENTS

Day One – Morning Session

200 Freestyle Relay

500 Freestyle

200 IM

50 Freestyle

400 Medley Relay



Day One – Evening Session

200 Medley Relay

400 IM

100 Fly

200 Freestyle

100 Breaststroke

100 Backstroke

800 Freestyle



Day Two: Morning Session

200 Backstroke

100 Freestyle

200 Breaststroke

200 Fly

400 Freestyle Relay

1650 Freestyle

Both morning sessions are scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. CT and the evening will get started at 5:30 p.m. CT.