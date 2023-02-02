LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Columbia Omni-Wick Rockin' It Quarter-Zip Pullover Jacket
Men's Columbia Omni-Wick Rockin' It Quarter-Zip Pullover Jacket $99.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Swimming & Diving

Eleven Swimmers Head to Auburn for First Chance Meet

+0
Eleven Swimmers Head to Auburn for First Chance Meet

BATON ROUGE, La. – Eleven LSU swimmers are headed to Auburn to compete in a first-chance meet Friday and Saturday inside the James E. Martin Aquatic Center.

These select swimmers are hoping to improve on their season-best times and earn potential spots in postseason competitions. This meet will consist of two morning sessions and one evening session.

The following swimmers will represent LSU during the two-day event:
Megan Braman
Maddie Howell
Jadyn Jannasch
Sarah Grace Thompson
Pavel Alovatki
Michal Daszkiewicz
Ezra Dickerson
James Henderson
Trey Ike
Ryan Warmbier
Cash Woolsey

ORDER OF EVENTS
Day One – Morning Session
200 Freestyle Relay
500 Freestyle
200 IM
50 Freestyle
400 Medley Relay

Day One – Evening Session
200 Medley Relay
400 IM
100 Fly
200 Freestyle
100 Breaststroke
100 Backstroke
800 Freestyle

Day Two: Morning Session
200 Backstroke
100 Freestyle
200 Breaststroke
200 Fly
400 Freestyle Relay
1650 Freestyle

Both morning sessions are scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. CT and the evening will get started at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Related Stories

Carson Paul Set to Compete at the Winter Senior Canadian Diving Nationals

Carson Paul Set to Compete at the Winter Senior Canadian Diving Nationals

LSU Earns Second Relay NCAA Qualifying Time in Regular Season Finale

LSU Earns Second Relay NCAA Qualifying Time in Regular Season Finale

LSU Travels to Texas A&M for Final Regular Season Meet

LSU Travels to Texas A&M for Final Regular Season Meet