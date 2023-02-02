Eleven Swimmers Head to Auburn for First Chance Meet
BATON ROUGE, La. – Eleven LSU swimmers are headed to Auburn to compete in a first-chance meet Friday and Saturday inside the James E. Martin Aquatic Center.
These select swimmers are hoping to improve on their season-best times and earn potential spots in postseason competitions. This meet will consist of two morning sessions and one evening session.
The following swimmers will represent LSU during the two-day event:
Megan Braman
Maddie Howell
Jadyn Jannasch
Sarah Grace Thompson
Pavel Alovatki
Michal Daszkiewicz
Ezra Dickerson
James Henderson
Trey Ike
Ryan Warmbier
Cash Woolsey
ORDER OF EVENTS
Day One – Morning Session
200 Freestyle Relay
500 Freestyle
200 IM
50 Freestyle
400 Medley Relay
Day One – Evening Session
200 Medley Relay
400 IM
100 Fly
200 Freestyle
100 Breaststroke
100 Backstroke
800 Freestyle
Day Two: Morning Session
200 Backstroke
100 Freestyle
200 Breaststroke
200 Fly
400 Freestyle Relay
1650 Freestyle
Both morning sessions are scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. CT and the evening will get started at 5:30 p.m. CT.