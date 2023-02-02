Burrell Named to The Bowerman Mid-Indoor Watch List

BATON ROUGE, La. – The USTFCCCA released their first in-season edition of The Bowerman Watch List for the men on Thursday afternoon. Junior Sean Burrell, a 2021 Bowerman semifinalist, is named on the watch list for the sixth time.

Burell ran his first individual race of the season this past weekend with a time of 46.37 seconds in the 400 meter. Burrell’s time ranks him at 12th in the nation heading into the fourth meet of the season for the Tigers.

The Louisiana native also contributed to the men’s 4×400-meter relay team that finished first in their heat and fifth overall in Arkansas with a split of 46.11 seconds in the second leg.

For more about The Bowerman, visit ustfccca.org.

