Briggs, Kilponen, Pleasants Tabbed to Preseason All-SEC Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced the 2023 Preseason All-SEC Team Thursday with outfielder Ciara Briggs, pitcher Ali Kilponen and infielder Taylor Pleasants representing LSU.

The Preseason All-SEC Softball Team is voted on by the league’s head coaches and consists of a minimum of 21 players with no ties broken.

The Fighting Tigers are one of eight SEC schools with multiple student-athletes listed and one of four programs with three selections. Florida, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee each have three players tabbed, while Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Kentucky each have two student-athletes mentioned. Mississippi State and Missouri both have one student-athlete selected.

Briggs became the first collegiate Gold Glove Award Winner in program history after recording a perfect fielding percentage on 89 chances last season. She was also an All-SEC and NFCA All-Region selection in 2022 after logging a .368 batting average with 70 hits and a team-high 53 runs scored. Briggs will enter the 2023 season on a five-game hitting streak and was previously listed to the USA Softball Top 50 “Watch List”.

Kilponen earned a spot on the 2022 All-SEC First Team and was also an NFCA All-Region selection after posting an 18-9 record in the circle with 145 strikeouts and a 2.29 ERA. Kilponen tosses 17 complete games with five shutouts and had one save last season.

Pleasants was also a 2022 All-SEC and NFCA All-Region selection after registering a .295 batting average and led the team with 28 extra-base hits, including 15 doubles, 12 homers and one triple. Pleasants joined Briggs on the USA Softball Top 50 “Watch List” and has made the list for the second consecutive year.

No. 20 LSU will open the 2023 season at Tiger Park with the LSU Invitational Feb. 10-12 where they will welcome New Mexico, No. 25 Oregon State and Nicholls to Baton Rouge, La.

2023 Preseason All-SEC Softball Team

Name, School Class Hometown Montana Fouts, Alabama Gr. Grayson, Ky. Ally Shipman, Alabama Gr. Valencia, Calif. Chenise Delce, Arkansas R-Sr. Oklahoma City, Okla. Hannah Gammill, Arkansas Jr. Beebe, Ark. Bri Ellis, Auburn So. Houston, Texas Maddie Penta, Auburn Jr. Chesapeake City, Md. Charla Echols, Florida Gr. Newnan, Ga. Kendra Falby, Florida So. Odessa, Fla. Skylar Wallace, Florida R-Jr. Woodstock, Ga. Jayda Kearney, Georgia Jr. Columbus, N.J. Sydney Kuma, Georgia Sr. Fresno, Calif. Sara Mosley, Georgia Sr. Ellijay, Ga. Erin Coffel, Kentucky Jr. Bremen, Ind. Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky Gr. New Braunfels, Texas Ciara Briggs, LSU Jr. Yorba Linda, Calif. Ali Kilponen, LSU Gr. Highlands Ranch, Colo. Taylor Pleasants, LSU Jr. Houston, Texas Chloe Malau’ulu, Mississippi State Gr. Long Beach, Calif. Jenna Laird, Missouri Jr. East Meadow, N.Y. Kiki Miloy, Tennessee Sr. Woodinville, Wash. Zaida Puni, Tennessee Jr. Carson, Calif. Ashley Rogers, Tennessee Gr. Athens, Tenn.

