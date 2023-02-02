Briggs, Kilponen, Pleasants Tabbed to Preseason All-SEC Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced the 2023 Preseason All-SEC Team Thursday with outfielder Ciara Briggs, pitcher Ali Kilponen and infielder Taylor Pleasants representing LSU.
The Preseason All-SEC Softball Team is voted on by the league’s head coaches and consists of a minimum of 21 players with no ties broken.
The Fighting Tigers are one of eight SEC schools with multiple student-athletes listed and one of four programs with three selections. Florida, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee each have three players tabbed, while Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Kentucky each have two student-athletes mentioned. Mississippi State and Missouri both have one student-athlete selected.
Briggs became the first collegiate Gold Glove Award Winner in program history after recording a perfect fielding percentage on 89 chances last season. She was also an All-SEC and NFCA All-Region selection in 2022 after logging a .368 batting average with 70 hits and a team-high 53 runs scored. Briggs will enter the 2023 season on a five-game hitting streak and was previously listed to the USA Softball Top 50 “Watch List”.
Kilponen earned a spot on the 2022 All-SEC First Team and was also an NFCA All-Region selection after posting an 18-9 record in the circle with 145 strikeouts and a 2.29 ERA. Kilponen tosses 17 complete games with five shutouts and had one save last season.
Pleasants was also a 2022 All-SEC and NFCA All-Region selection after registering a .295 batting average and led the team with 28 extra-base hits, including 15 doubles, 12 homers and one triple. Pleasants joined Briggs on the USA Softball Top 50 “Watch List” and has made the list for the second consecutive year.
No. 20 LSU will open the 2023 season at Tiger Park with the LSU Invitational Feb. 10-12 where they will welcome New Mexico, No. 25 Oregon State and Nicholls to Baton Rouge, La.
2023 Preseason All-SEC Softball Team
|Name, School
|Class
|Hometown
|Montana Fouts, Alabama
|Gr.
|Grayson, Ky.
|Ally Shipman, Alabama
|Gr.
|Valencia, Calif.
|Chenise Delce, Arkansas
|R-Sr.
|Oklahoma City, Okla.
|Hannah Gammill, Arkansas
|Jr.
|Beebe, Ark.
|Bri Ellis, Auburn
|So.
|Houston, Texas
|Maddie Penta, Auburn
|Jr.
|Chesapeake City, Md.
|Charla Echols, Florida
|Gr.
|Newnan, Ga.
|Kendra Falby, Florida
|So.
|Odessa, Fla.
|Skylar Wallace, Florida
|R-Jr.
|Woodstock, Ga.
|Jayda Kearney, Georgia
|Jr.
|Columbus, N.J.
|Sydney Kuma, Georgia
|Sr.
|Fresno, Calif.
|Sara Mosley, Georgia
|Sr.
|Ellijay, Ga.
|Erin Coffel, Kentucky
|Jr.
|Bremen, Ind.
|Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky
|Gr.
|New Braunfels, Texas
|Ciara Briggs, LSU
|Jr.
|Yorba Linda, Calif.
|Ali Kilponen, LSU
|Gr.
|Highlands Ranch, Colo.
|Taylor Pleasants, LSU
|Jr.
|Houston, Texas
|Chloe Malau’ulu, Mississippi State
|Gr.
|Long Beach, Calif.
|Jenna Laird, Missouri
|Jr.
|East Meadow, N.Y.
|Kiki Miloy, Tennessee
|Sr.
|Woodinville, Wash.
|Zaida Puni, Tennessee
|Jr.
|Carson, Calif.
|Ashley Rogers, Tennessee
|Gr.
|Athens, Tenn.
