Tigers Make the Cut, Ranked No. 25 in USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2023 USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll has LSU ranked No. 25. The Tigers have been ranked in this preseason poll for 17 consecutive years.

Including LSU, the SEC has nine teams ranked in the top 25 with three ranked in the top 10 and five in the top 15. The Tigers will compete in 18 games against seven teams ranked in the preseason poll including No. 1 Oklahoma, the reigning National Champions on April 11 in Baton Rouge, La.

The Tigers return 13 letter winners from the 2022 roster which includes seven starters. Highlighting those starters are five All-SEC and NFCA All-Region selections in Ciara Briggs – who is also a 2022 Gold Glove Winner, Georgia Clark, Danieca Coffey, Ali Kilponen and Taylor Pleasants.

LSU will open the 2023 season with the LSU Invitational and will matchup against New Mexico (twice), No. 25 Oregon State (twice) and Nicholls State on Feb. 10-12 at Tiger Park.

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Final 2022 Ranking

Oklahoma (32), 800 pts, 59-3, No. 1 UCLA, 747 pts, 51-10, No. 3 Oklahoma State, 723 pts, 48-14, No. 4 Florida, 673 pts, 49-19, No. 5 Florida State, 614 pts, 54-7, No. 13 Texas, 605 pts, 47-22-1, No. 2 Arkansas, 584 pts, 48-11, No. 9 Northwestern, 553 pts, 45-13, No. 6 Alabama, 462 pts, 44-13, No. 17 Clemson, 451 pts, 42-17, No. 16 Virginia Tech, 443 pts, 46-10, No. 10 Arizona, 420 pts, 39-22, No. 7 Tennessee, 367 pts, 41-18, No. 20 Washington, 346 pts, 38-17, No. 15 Georgia, 300 pts, 40-16, No. 22 Duke, 282 pts, 44-11, No. 12 Stanford, 277 pts, 39-22, No. 18 UCF, 269 pts, 49-14, No. 14 Oregon State, 257 pts, 39-22, No. 8 Kentucky, 232 pts, 37-19, No. 21 Auburn, 163 pts, 40-17, No. 24 Arizona State, 160 pts, 43-11, No. 11 Mississippi State, 133 pts, 37-27, No. 19 Oregon, 124 pts, 33-19, No. 25 LSU, 116 pts, 34-23, RV

Others receiving votes: Missouri (96), Michigan (53), UL-Lafayette (44), Ole Miss (36), Nebraska (16), Georgia Tech (15), Notre Dame (13), San Diego State (10), North Texas (5), Iowa State (6), Baylor (2), Liberty (2), Loyola Marymount (2), Cal State Fullerton (1), Wichita State (1).

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and Twitter.