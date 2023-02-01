BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball preseason intra-squad scrimmages are scheduled this week at 4 p.m. CT Thursday, 3:30 p.m. CT Friday, 12 p.m. CT Saturday and 12 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Admission and parking are free for the scrimmages, and fans will be admitted through Gate 1 on the right field side of the stadium beginning approximately 15 minutes prior to the first pitch each day.

LSU opens the 2023 season at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, February 17, when the Tigers play host to Western Michigan in Game 1 of a three-game series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.