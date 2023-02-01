Ofili Makes The Bowerman Mid-Indoor Watch List, Rose Receiving Votes

BATON ROUGE, La. – The USTFCCCA released their first in-season edition of The Bowerman Watch List Wednesday afternoon. Senior Favour Ofili makes her sixth appearance on the watch list after performing in her first individual event of the season this past weekend. Sophomore Michaela Rose made her first receiving-votes appearance as well.

Ofili became the nation leader for the women’s 200 meter in her first individual race of the season at the Razorback Invitational. The Nigerian star’s time of 22.53 seconds was .01 seconds behind the world-leading time of 22.52 seconds, which was performed at altitude (22.59@). Her blazing time earned her first place at the meet for the 200 and shredded the previous Razorback Invitational record of 22.72 seconds set in 2016.

She went on to run the second leg in the women’s 4×400-meter relay the next day and pushed the Tigers to the fifth-best time in the nation. The team’s time of 3:29.94 was less than a second away from LSU’s all-time record. Ofili led the way for the Tigers with a split of 51.13 seconds.

Part of the 4×400-meter relay team that was a second away from program history was Rose, who has been on a tear to start the indoor season. During the relay, Rose ran a split of 51.98 seconds in the third leg hours after setting LSU’s record in the 800 meter. Rose’s time of 2:01.66 on Saturday was the first time someone has ran under 2:02 in the nation this season for the 800. The new personal-best for Rose also ranks sixth in the world so far in 2023.

