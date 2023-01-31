Tigers Start February On Road At Mizzou

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers open the month of February on the road when they travel to Columbia, Missouri to take on the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena.

The game is set for an 8:05 p.m. tip on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network with the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former LSU head coach John Brady (Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge) and televised on the SEC Network with Dave Neal and Jon Sundvold on the call.

Missouri is 16-5 and 4-4 in the SEC, coming off a 76-61 win at home versus Iowa State on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Missouri is No. 26 in the AP media poll, just missing returning to the Top 25.

LSU, which dropped a 76-68 decision to Texas Tech on Saturday is 12-9 overall and 1-7 in the league.

The Tigers had one of their better offensive performances against Texas Tech but was unable to make key plays and stop Texas Tech on the opposite end in the final eight minutes of the contest. LSU, after being down eight at the half, was able to get a 56-51 advantage with 8:59 to play. But LSU missed its next 10 shots and only had six free throws over the next several minutes as the Red Raiders were able to get some scramble points to take the lead back.

LSU was out rebounded, 36-34, but had 17 offensive rebounds, resulting in a 20-14 advantage in second chance points. LSU was able to keep the points off turnover numbers in check for the first time in several games with just a one-point difference, 18-17.

Adam Miller had four or more treys for the seventh time this season against Texas Tech, hitting 5-of-10 attempts to lead LSU with 20 points, KJ Williams had 14 points and Derek Fountain was back in double figures with 10.

Missouri was led by Kobe Brown in their win over Iowa State with 20 points, while D’Moi Hodge added 17 points and Nick Honor 12. Brown averages 16.0 points per game while Hodge is at 14.6.

LSU leads the series, 11-12, with the visiting Tigers having recorded eight straight wins.

LSU returns home for a 3 p.m. game with Alabama in the second of five rematch games in the SEC this year. Tickets are available at LSUtix.net.