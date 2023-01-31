Meet the Baseball Newcomers, Part 1
Cade Beloso introduces fans to some of the Tigers' newcomers for the 2023 season.
Cade Beloso introduces fans to some of the Tigers' newcomers for the 2023 season.
Related Stories
Four LSU players received 2023 Preseason All-America recognition Monday from Baseball America magazine. Junior CF Dylan Crews and junior RHP Paul Skenes were voted to the First-Team All-America squad, and junior 1B Tre’ Morgan and sophomore 3B Tommy White were granted Second-Team All-America honors.
LSU Baseball 2023 individual-game tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. CT on Thursday, February 2. Fans may purchase tickets online at www.LSUtix.net, or by calling 225-578-2184 or 225-578-0100. Online ordering is encouraged in order to avoid long wait times on the phone.
Coach Johnson discusses the 2023 outlook for the top-ranked Tigers as they officially begin preseason practice.