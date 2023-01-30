USTFCCCA Rankings – January 30, 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the second national rankings of the 2023 indoor season on Monday. The LSU women’s squad checked in at the No. 11 spot, while the men jumped 37 spots to No. 25 after continuing to roll out more of their talent this past weekend.

USTFCCCA Rankings

The Tigers have yet to unleash their full barrage this indoor season, but have had some very impressive performances so far through three meets.

The women head into the fourth week of their season with three individual rankings in the nation’s top-10 list, including two collegiate leads. Both the women’s A and B teams for the 4×400-meter relay rank in the top-10 in the nation also, giving them five total top-10 rankings.

Senior Favour Ofili ran a 22.53 second 200-meter dash on Friday, which ranks first in the nation. The current world-leading time of 22.52 seconds was ran in Albuquerque, N.M., which adjusted for altitude is a time of 22.59 seconds. The Nigerian-track star’s time was good enough to earn her first place and shredded the previous Razorback Invitational record of 22.72 seconds set in 2016.

A week after setting the program’s 600-yard record, sophomore Michaela Rose proceeded to set the program’s 800-meter record with a time of 2:01.66 on Saturday. The new personal-best for Rose is also a nation-leading time and currently ranks sixth in the world. Rose went on to run a 51- second split that afternoon in the women’s 4×400-meter relay.

The junior from Maryland, Leah Phillips, clocked a season-best time of 8.02 seconds in the women’s 60-meter hurdles finals on Saturday. Phillips ranks fourth in the nation now after jumping up four spots from last week, and is looking to reach her personal-best time of 7.97 seconds in the coming weeks.

On the men’s side, both senior John Meyer and senior Brandon Hicklin are ranked fourth in the nation for their respective events. Meyer landed a season’s best throw of 65′ 10.5″ (20.08m) in his fourth throw on Friday, just .01 meters behind first place. Hicklin reached a new personal-best mark of 26’ 1.75” (7.97m) in the long jump on Friday. Hicklin’s new best ranks 10th in LSU performance history and comes a week after landing in LSU’s top-10 performance list for the men’s 60 meter.

In the South-Central region, the Tigers are ranked third on the men’s side and fourth on the women’s side.

Top 10 National Rankings

Favour Ofili – No. 1 – 200 Meter – 22.53

Michaela Rose – No. 1 – 800 Meter – 2:01.66

Brandon Hicklin – No. 4 – Long Jump – 26’ 1.75” (7.97m)

John Meyer – No. 4 – Shot Put – 65’ 10.5” (20.08m)

Leah Phillips – No. 4 – 60-meter Hurdles – 8.02

Women’s 4x400m Relay A – No. 5 – 3:29.94

Women’s 4x400m Relay B – No. 10 – 3:31.86@

2023 LSU Rankings

