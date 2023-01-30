Morris On Lieberman Award Midseason Watchlist

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – LSU’s Alexis Morris was named on the Nancy Lieberman Award Watchlist Monday by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as one of the Top-10 point guards across the country in women’s basketball.

Morris provided a spark to LSU’s offense last season in her first year in Baton Rouge. She played the off-guard position as Khayla Pointer, who was on the Lieberman Award Watchlist last year, ran the point position. With Pointer graduated, Morris has filled to role of point guard to help guide the LSU offense that leads the country in scoring.

The 5-6 guard from Beaumont, Texas has found balance in running point, understanding when to score the ball and knowing when to dish it out to the plethora of options on this year’s team. Last year Morris averaged 15.0 points per game. This year that number has dropped to 12.7 point per contest, but her assists are way up. Last year she had 2.8 assists per game and this year that has jumped to 4.8 to rank third in the SEC.

Morris has 11 games this season with at least 5 assists and two games with at least 10. She has also taken care of the ball with a 1.92 assist/turnover ratio.

LSU will look for Morris to step up Monday night as the Tigers welcome Tennessee to the PMAC at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.