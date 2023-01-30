LSU Ranked No. 3 in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU moved back up to No. 3 in Monday’s latest AP Poll ahead of the Tigers’ game against Tennessee tonight at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

This is the second time this year LSU has been ranked No. 3. The Tigers are one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the country.

Monday’s matchup is a critical one for LSU, welcoming Tennessee to a packed PMAC in one of the most anticipated home games in years for the Tigers. The Lady Vols are 8-0 in SEC play.

AP Poll – January 30, 2023

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS 1 South Carolina (21-0) Southeastern Women – @ Alabama W 65-52 700 (28) 2 Stanford (21-2) Pacific 12 Women 1 vs Oregon W 62-54 635 3 LSU (20-0) Southeastern Women 1 @ Alabama W 89-51 628 4 Indiana (20-1) Big Ten Women 2 vs Rutgers W 91-68 627 5 UConn (20-2) Big East Women – vs Villanova W 63-58 623 6 Iowa (17-4) Big Ten Women 4 vs Nebraska W 80-76 522 7 Utah (18-2) Pacific 12 Women 2 vs UCLA W 71-69 520 8 Maryland (17-4) Big Ten Women 2 vs Michigan W 72-64 492 9 Notre Dame (17-3) Atlantic Coast Women 2 @ North Carolina State L 69-65 480 10 Ohio State (19-3) Big Ten Women 8 vs Purdue L 73-65 443 11 North Carolina (16-5) Atlantic Coast Women 4 @ Clemson W 69-58 399 12 Iowa State (15-4) Big 12 Women 6 vs Oklahoma W 86-78 345 13 Virginia Tech (17-4) Atlantic Coast Women 1 @ Virginia W 72-60 317 14 UCLA (17-5) Pacific 12 Women 6 @ Utah L 71-69 310 15 North Carolina State (16-5) Atlantic Coast Women 5 vs Notre Dame W 69-65 291 16 Duke (18-3) Atlantic Coast Women – @ Florida State L 70-57 279 17 Gonzaga (21-2) West Coast Women – vs Pepperdine W 67-49 270 18 Michigan (17-5) Big Ten Women 5 @ Minnesota W 77-41 266 19 Villanova (18-4) Big East Women 2 @ UConn L 63-58 171 20 Oklahoma (16-4) Big 12 Women 6 @ Iowa State L 86-78 151 21 Middle Tennessee (18-2) Conference USA Women 2 vs Florida International W 67-41 119 22 Arizona (16-5) Pacific 12 Women 3 vs Washington State L 70-59 114 23 Florida State (19-5) Atlantic Coast Women 1 vs Duke W 70-57 113 24 Texas (16-6) Big 12 Women – vs Oklahoma State W 78-69 94 25 South Florida (20-4) American Athletic Women – @ Memphis W 67-62 52

Others receiving votes:

Illinois 45, Colorado 40, USC 17, Tennessee 13, Purdue 12, UNLV 9, Baylor 1, Columbia 1, Oregon 1