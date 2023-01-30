LSU Gold
LSU Ranked No. 3 in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU moved back up to No. 3 in Monday’s latest AP Poll ahead of the Tigers’ game against Tennessee tonight at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

This is the second time this year LSU has been ranked No. 3. The Tigers are one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the country.

Monday’s matchup is a critical one for LSU, welcoming Tennessee to a packed PMAC in one of the most anticipated home games in years for the Tigers. The Lady Vols are 8-0 in SEC play.

AP Poll – January 30, 2023

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1 South Carolina (21-0)

Southeastern Women

 @ Alabama W 65-52 700 (28)
2 Stanford (21-2)

Pacific 12 Women

 1 vs Oregon W 62-54 635
3 LSU (20-0)

Southeastern Women

 1 @ Alabama W 89-51 628
4 Indiana (20-1)

Big Ten Women

 2 vs Rutgers W 91-68 627
5 UConn (20-2)

Big East Women

 vs Villanova W 63-58 623
6 Iowa (17-4)

Big Ten Women

 4 vs Nebraska W 80-76 522
7 Utah (18-2)

Pacific 12 Women

 2 vs UCLA W 71-69 520
8 Maryland (17-4)

Big Ten Women

 2 vs Michigan W 72-64 492
9 Notre Dame (17-3)

Atlantic Coast Women

 2 @ North Carolina State L 69-65 480
10 Ohio State (19-3)

Big Ten Women

 8 vs Purdue L 73-65 443
11 North Carolina (16-5)

Atlantic Coast Women

 4 @ Clemson W 69-58 399
12 Iowa State (15-4)

Big 12 Women

 6 vs Oklahoma W 86-78 345
13 Virginia Tech (17-4)

Atlantic Coast Women

 1 @ Virginia W 72-60 317
14 UCLA (17-5)

Pacific 12 Women

 6 @ Utah L 71-69 310
15 North Carolina State (16-5)

Atlantic Coast Women

 5 vs Notre Dame W 69-65 291
16 Duke (18-3)

Atlantic Coast Women

 @ Florida State L 70-57 279
17 Gonzaga (21-2)

West Coast Women

 vs Pepperdine W 67-49 270
18 Michigan (17-5)

Big Ten Women

 5 @ Minnesota W 77-41 266
19 Villanova (18-4)

Big East Women

 2 @ UConn L 63-58 171
20 Oklahoma (16-4)

Big 12 Women

 6 @ Iowa State L 86-78 151
21 Middle Tennessee (18-2)

Conference USA Women

 2 vs Florida International W 67-41 119
22 Arizona (16-5)

Pacific 12 Women

 3 vs Washington State L 70-59 114
23 Florida State (19-5)

Atlantic Coast Women

 1 vs Duke W 70-57 113
24 Texas (16-6)

Big 12 Women

 vs Oklahoma State W 78-69 94
25 South Florida (20-4)

American Athletic Women

 @ Memphis W 67-62 52

Others receiving votes:

Illinois 45, Colorado 40, USC 17, Tennessee 13, Purdue 12, UNLV 9, Baylor 1, Columbia 1, Oregon 1

