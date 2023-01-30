LSU Ranked No. 3 in AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU moved back up to No. 3 in Monday’s latest AP Poll ahead of the Tigers’ game against Tennessee tonight at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
This is the second time this year LSU has been ranked No. 3. The Tigers are one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the country.
Monday’s matchup is a critical one for LSU, welcoming Tennessee to a packed PMAC in one of the most anticipated home games in years for the Tigers. The Lady Vols are 8-0 in SEC play.
AP Poll – January 30, 2023
|RANK
|TEAM
|TREND
|THIS WEEK
|POINTS
|1
|South Carolina (21-0)
Southeastern Women
|–
|@ Alabama W 65-52
|700 (28)
|2
|Stanford (21-2)
Pacific 12 Women
|1
|vs Oregon W 62-54
|635
|3
|LSU (20-0)
Southeastern Women
|1
|@ Alabama W 89-51
|628
|4
|Indiana (20-1)
Big Ten Women
|2
|vs Rutgers W 91-68
|627
|5
|UConn (20-2)
Big East Women
|–
|vs Villanova W 63-58
|623
|6
|Iowa (17-4)
Big Ten Women
|4
|vs Nebraska W 80-76
|522
|7
|Utah (18-2)
Pacific 12 Women
|2
|vs UCLA W 71-69
|520
|8
|Maryland (17-4)
Big Ten Women
|2
|vs Michigan W 72-64
|492
|9
|Notre Dame (17-3)
Atlantic Coast Women
|2
|@ North Carolina State L 69-65
|480
|10
|Ohio State (19-3)
Big Ten Women
|8
|vs Purdue L 73-65
|443
|11
|North Carolina (16-5)
Atlantic Coast Women
|4
|@ Clemson W 69-58
|399
|12
|Iowa State (15-4)
Big 12 Women
|6
|vs Oklahoma W 86-78
|345
|13
|Virginia Tech (17-4)
Atlantic Coast Women
|1
|@ Virginia W 72-60
|317
|14
|UCLA (17-5)
Pacific 12 Women
|6
|@ Utah L 71-69
|310
|15
|North Carolina State (16-5)
Atlantic Coast Women
|5
|vs Notre Dame W 69-65
|291
|16
|Duke (18-3)
Atlantic Coast Women
|–
|@ Florida State L 70-57
|279
|17
|Gonzaga (21-2)
West Coast Women
|–
|vs Pepperdine W 67-49
|270
|18
|Michigan (17-5)
Big Ten Women
|5
|@ Minnesota W 77-41
|266
|19
|Villanova (18-4)
Big East Women
|2
|@ UConn L 63-58
|171
|20
|Oklahoma (16-4)
Big 12 Women
|6
|@ Iowa State L 86-78
|151
|21
|Middle Tennessee (18-2)
Conference USA Women
|2
|vs Florida International W 67-41
|119
|22
|Arizona (16-5)
Pacific 12 Women
|3
|vs Washington State L 70-59
|114
|23
|Florida State (19-5)
Atlantic Coast Women
|1
|vs Duke W 70-57
|113
|24
|Texas (16-6)
Big 12 Women
|–
|vs Oklahoma State W 78-69
|94
|25
|South Florida (20-4)
American Athletic Women
|–
|@ Memphis W 67-62
|52
Others receiving votes:
Illinois 45, Colorado 40, USC 17, Tennessee 13, Purdue 12, UNLV 9, Baylor 1, Columbia 1, Oregon 1