Gymnastics

Gymnastics Placed Ninth In Week Four Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team placed in the ninth spot in the week four Road To Nationals rankings.

The squad fell to No. 23 Arkansas on Friday night in Fayetteville with a score of 197.250-197.475. 

LSU improved their average to 197.040 after five meets with a season high score of 197.450 against top-ranked Oklahoma. The Tigers rank ninth overall and moved up to four on vault, six on bars, 17 on beam and stayed at 16 on floor.

The squad is also ranked third in the conference behind Florida and Auburn.

LSU hosts No. 17 Georgia this week on Friday, February 3, at 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

Week Four Road To National Rankings (1/30/23)

Rank Name AVG
1 Oklahoma 197.969
2 Florida 197.7
3 Michigan 197.619
4 Utah 197.569
5 UCLA 197.325
6 Auburn 197.306
7 California 197.231
8 Denver 197.069
9 LSU 197.04
10 Kentucky 197.025
11 Alabama 196.831
12 Oregon State 196.81
13 Michigan State 196.775
14 Missouri 196.681
15 Ohio State 196.65
16 Iowa 196.644
17 Georgia 196.515
18 Arkansas 196.475
19 Minnesota 196.375
20 Illinois 196.319
21 Arizona State 196.25
22 Southern Utah 196.19
23 North Carolina State 196.169
24 Stanford 196.144
25 Washington 196.05

