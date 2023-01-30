Gymnastics Placed Ninth In Week Four Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team placed in the ninth spot in the week four Road To Nationals rankings.



The squad fell to No. 23 Arkansas on Friday night in Fayetteville with a score of 197.250-197.475.

LSU improved their average to 197.040 after five meets with a season high score of 197.450 against top-ranked Oklahoma. The Tigers rank ninth overall and moved up to four on vault, six on bars, 17 on beam and stayed at 16 on floor.

The squad is also ranked third in the conference behind Florida and Auburn.

LSU hosts No. 17 Georgia this week on Friday, February 3, at 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

Week Four Road To National Rankings (1/30/23)