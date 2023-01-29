ATHENS, Ga. – The LSU men’s tennis team (0-1) fell to No. 15 Georgia (1-2) by a score of 4-1 inside the Magill Tennis Complex on day one of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend on Sunday afternoon.

Doubles Results

Tiger duo Ronnie Hohmann and George Stoupe took on No. 55 pair Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston at the No. 3 spot, falling 3-6. At the No. 2 spot, LSU duo Chen Dong and Welsh Hotard faced Teodor Giusca and Philip Henning, evening doubles play at 6-3. The deciding match was on court No. 1 with a ranked match up. No. 20 Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic opposed No. 19 Trent Bryde and Ethan Quinn. The Tigers fought hard, sending the match to a tie-breaker before falling (3)6-7.

Singles Results

At the No. 5 spot, Stoupe opposed No. 21 Croyder. The Tiger battled on the court but fell in straight sets 2-6, 3-6. Georgia’s lead extended to 2-0.

Next, Latinovic faced No. 10 Henning on court No. 2. Henning took set one 6-2. Latinovic fought back in set two before eventually falling to the Bulldog 4-6. Henning advanced the Bulldogs’ score to 3-0.

At the No. 6 spot, Julien Penzlin took on Miguel Perez Pena. The Tiger took set one 6-4 before going on to secure the match in set two 6-4. Penzlin’s win put LSU on the scoreboard, down 3-1.

Welsh Hotard played No. 106 Bryde on court No. 4. Bryde took set one 6-2. The Tiger came back in set two, pushing the set to 5-6 before falling to the Bulldog 5-7. Bryde’s win pushed the score to 4-1, securing the Bulldog’s victory.

A top twenty match-up took place on court No. 1 as No. 18 Hohmann faced No. 1 Quinn. Set one was a back and forth battle, with Quinn securing the win in the tiebreak 7-6(5). The second set was neck-to-neck before the match went unfinished, with Hohmann behind 4-5.

At the No. 3 spot, Chen played No. 70 Giusca. Dong took set one 7-5. The Tiger was up 4-3 in the second set before the match went unfinished.

Up Next

The Tigers will face the University of Miami tomorrow, Monday, Jan. 30 on day two of ITA Kick-Off Weekend at 10:00 a.m. CT. The Hurricanes roster includes No. 73 Dan Martin.

Follow Us

For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access on the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis.

#15 Georgia 4, LSU 1

Singles competition

#1 Ethan Quinn (UGA) vs. #18 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) 7-6 (7-5), 5-4, unfinished 2. #10 Philip Henning (UGA) def. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) 6-2, 6-4 #70 Teodor Giusca (UGA) vs. Chen Dong (LSU) 5-7, 3-4, unfinished #106 Trent Bryde (UGA) def. Welsh Hotard (LSU) 6-2, 7-5 #21 Blake Croyder (UGA) def. George Stoupe (LSU) 6-2, 6-3 Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Miguel Perez Pena (UGA) 6-4, 6-4

Doubles competition

#19 Trent Bryde/Ethan Quinn (UGA) def. #20 Stefan Latinovic/Nick Watson (LSU) 7-6 (7-3) Chen Dong/Welsh Hotard (LSU) def. Teodor Giusca/Philip Henning (UGA) 6-3 #55 Blake Croyder/Britton Johnston (UGA) def. Ronald Hohmann/George Stoupe (LSU) 6-3

Match Notes:

LSU 0-1

Georgia 1-2; National ranking #15

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (5,2,6,4)