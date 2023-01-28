Tigers Host Penn State in Sunday Showdown

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (3-0) will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions (2-2) inside the LSU Tennis Complex at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, January 29.

Admission to home matches at the LSU Tennis Complex is free of charge with gates opening one hour before start time. Sunday’s match will feature a giveaway of glazed donuts to the first 75 fans on a first come, first serve basis.

Penn State (Jan. 29)

The Matchup

Sunday’s meeting with mark the first time in series history that the two teams will face each other in dual play.

Penn State enters the matchup with a 2-2 record on the season. The Nittany Lions win came in the season opener against Xavier, 5-2, and on Saturday when they blanked Harvard 7-0 in a neutral site match at the LSU Tennis Complex.

The Nittany Lions are led in singles by Sofiya Chekhlystova, a junior who sits ranked at No. 53 in the ITA singles rankings. She has eight singles wins on the year and has only lost twice in the overall season.

Tiger Tidbits

Last time out, the Tigers earned their third win of the season with a 5-2 win over the Harvard Crimson on Friday inside the LSU Tennis Complex. The Tigers claimed the doubles point after wins from the duo of Kylie Collins and Nina Geissler and senior pairing of Safiya Carrington and Maggie Cubitt. Anastasiya Komar, Geissler and Cubitt won the first three singles matches to clinch victory for LSU before Carrington earned the final point of the match with a come-from-behind win in three sets.

Safiya Carrington is one singles win away from her 10th of the season, which would make her the second Tiger to break the double digit figure this season behind Anastasiya Komar (16). Carrington has opened the dual season a perfect 3-0 and is the only Tiger to win in singles in all three matches thus far.

Anastasiya Komar’s first season in Purple & Gold is off to a flying start after a strong singles campaign in the fall. Komar posted a 13-3 record across four tournaments, including a dominant showing at the 2022 ITA Southern Regionals, where she was crowned the singles champion after running the table from the Round of 64. In the final ITA singles of the year, Komar rose from unranked to No. 32.

In addition to singles success, Komar and doubles partner Nikita Vishwase led the Tigers with extraordinary doubles play in the fall, posting a 12-3 record playing together. The duo made a deep run from the pre-qualifying stages to the quarterfinal at the ITA All-American Championships, picking up multiple ranked wins in the process. Additionally, the duo ran the table in the doubles bracket at the ITA Southern Regional, defeating teammates Maggie Cubitt and Mia Rabinowitz in the final to claim the title. The newcomer duo was rewarded with a ranking of No. 7 in the final doubles ranking of 2022.

Newcomer Kylie Collins made program history in October as she became the first Tiger in program history to reach the singles final of the ITA All-American Championships, the nation’s most competitive fall tournament. Starting in the round of 32, Collins earned four consecutive straight set wins en route to the final round. Collins’ stellar play was rewarded in the final fall rankings as she rose to No. 7 in the singles rankings, becoming only the fourth Tiger in program history to reach the top 10 and the first since 2019.

