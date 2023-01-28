BATON ROUGE, La.– The LSU men’s tennis team is set to begin their dual season at the ITA Kick-Off Weekend in Athens, Ga. on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 1:30 p.m. against No. 15 Georgia at the Magill Tennis Complex.

Ronnie Hohmann represents the Tigers in the individual rankings at No. 18 and duo Nick Watson and Stephan Latinovic land at No. 20 in the doubles rankings.

Scouting the Dawgs

Georgia is currently on a two match losing streak entering the weekend after falling to No. 16 Florida State and No. 7 Texas. The Dawgs boost a roster with five ranked individual players and two ranked pairs. Ethan Quinn is currently ranked as the No. 1 player in the country, and is joined by No. 10 Philip Henning, No. 21 Blake Croyder, No. 70 Teodor Giusca and No. 106 Trent Bryde. In the doubles rankings, Georgia is represented by No. 19 duo Trent Bryde and Ethan Quinn and No. 56 pair Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston.

Links

Live Video

Live Stats

Cracked Racquets Live Stream

Follow The Tigers On Socials

For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access on the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis.