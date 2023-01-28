Rose Sets Another Program Record; Takes Collegiate Lead in 800 Meter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up the last day of the Razorback Invitational on Saturday. The final day of the meet saw 23 personal bests, two collegiate leads, a program record, and a world-leading time from the Tigers.

A week after setting the program’s 600-yard record, sophomore Michaela Rose proceeded to set the program’s 800-meter record with a time of 2:01.66 on her way to a first-place finish. The new personal-best for Rose is also a nation-leading time and currently ranks sixth in the world. She is now the only Tiger to hold multiple indoor-program records for the women’s side.

Junior Luke Witte continues to reach new heights this season after improving his personal best in the weight throw to a distance of 71’ 11” (21.92m), tying Jake Norris for fifth in LSU performance history. Witte’s new best is tied for ninth in the nation and earned him second place on Saturday.

Maryland’s finest, junior Leah Phillips clocked a season-best time of 8.02 seconds in the women’s 60-meter hurdles finals. Phillips ranks fourth in the nation now and is looking to reach her personal-best time of 7.97 seconds in the coming weeks.

Another distance runner to crack the top-five in the LSU’s record books was the junior Lorena Rangel-Batres. Rangel-Batres’ time of 4:42.40 in the women’s mile was the fastest by a Tiger since 2017 when Morgan Schuetz set the program’s record.

The Bowerman watchlist member, Sean Burell, ran his first individual race of the season with a time of 46.37 seconds in the 400 meter. Burrell’s time puts him in the top-ten in the nation heading into the fourth meet of the season for the Tigers. He also contributed to the men’s 4×400-meter relay team that finished first in their heat and fifth overall on the day with a split of 46.11 seconds in the second leg.

LSU’s A-team for the women’s 4×400-meter relay was less than a second away from program history after running a time of 3:29.94. The team of Hannah Douglas, Favour Ofili, Michaela Rose, and Kennedi Sanders ended up with the fifth best time in LSU history, the nation, and in the world. Ofili led the way for the Tigers with a split of 51.13 seconds in the second leg.

Lastly, but certainly not least, LSU great Aleia Hobbs lit the track world on fire today in the women’s 60-meter open. In the prelims Hobbs ran what was a personal-best time of 7.05 seconds. She went on to run a 6.98-second 60 in the finals which is now the new world lead, a facility record, a meet record, and makes her just the 13th women to ever go sub-seven.

Additional Personal Bests

Jackson Martingayle – 3000m – 8:24.04

Cade Martin – Mile – 4:15.79

Jack Wallace – Mile – 4:18.26

Mats Swanson – 400m – 48.36

Hannah Douglas – 400m – 53.66

Shani’a Bellamy – 60m hurdles – 8.26

Ella Onojuvwevwo – 400m – 53.57

Thomas Daigle – 800m – 1:53.77

Isiah Travis – 800m – 1:55.93

Alex Selles – 800m – 1:49.95

Ella Chesnut – 3000m – 10:11.11

Aly Jo Warren – PV – 11’ 11.25”

Jevan Parara – WT – 55’ 4.25”

Up Next

LSU will turn their heads to the New Mexico Collegiate Classic held in Albuquerque on February 3-4.

