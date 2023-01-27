Ofili Runs a Nation-Leading Time in the 200 at the Razorback Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up the first day of the Razorback Invitational on Friday. The two-day meet hosted by Arkansas was highlighted by a nation-leading time and another entry into LSU’s top-10 performance list.

Final Results | Results (PDF)

The day ended for the Tigers with an electrifying performance by senior Favour Ofili in her first individual performance of the season. Ofili ran a 22.53 second 200-meter dash which ranks first in the nation. The current world-leading time of 22.52 seconds was ran in Albuquerque, which adjusted for altitude would be a time of 22.59 seconds. The Nigerian-track star’s time was good enough to earn her first place and erased the previous seven-year-old Razorback Invitational record of 22.72 seconds. Ofili will race again tomorrow in the women’s 4×400-meter relay.

Senior Brandon Hicklin started where he left off last week, hitting a new personal-best mark of 26’ 1.75” (7.97m) in the long jump. Hicklin’s new best ranks 10th in LSU performance history and is currently sixth in the nation. This comes a week after landing in LSU’s top-10 performance list for the men’s 60 meter. Hicklin is entered in tomorrow’s 60-meter dash, looking to continue to set new personal bests with the Tigers.

The senior thrower from Illinois, John Meyer, continues to show why he is one of the best in the nation after taking second in the men’s shot put. Meyer landed a season’s best throw of 65′ 10.5″ (20.08m) in his fourth throw of the day, just .01 meters behind first place. The mark ranks third in the nation heading into Saturday.

Additional Personal Bests

Beau Domingue – PV – 17’ 0.75” (5.20m)

Ella Onojuvwevwo – 200m – 24.11

Godson Oghenebrume – 200m – 21.50

Hannah Douglas – 200m – 24.44

Kennedi Sanders – 200m – 23.72

Mats Swanson – 200m – 21.96

Up Next

LSU will finish out the Razorback Invitational tomorrow. Events start at 9:10 a.m. CT.

