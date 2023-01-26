Women’s Tennis Hosts Harvard at LSU Tennis Complex

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (2-0) opens the weekend by hosting the Harvard Crimson (3-0) at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, January 27 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Harvard (Jan. 27)

The Matchup

The Tigers and Crimson have faced off only once in the series history, with LSU taking down Harvard by a score of 8-1 in 2000.

Harvard enters Friday’s match with a perfect 3-0 record after opening dual play last weekend at home. The Crimson took down Quinnipiac University 4-0 on Friday morning and followed that up with a 7-0 win over Army later that afternoon. They then ended the weekend on Sunday with a tight 4-3 win over Boston College.

Tiger Tidbits

The Tigers opened the 2023 dual season with two 4-0 sweeps over the ULM Warhawks on Sunday. Anastasiya Komar and Nikita Vishwase were the lone doubles duo to record wins in both matches while Mia Rabinowitiz and Safiya Carrington claimed singles victories in both the morning and afternoon matches.

Anastasiya Komar’s first season in Purple & Gold is off to a flying start after a strong singles campaign in the fall. Komar posted a 13-3 record across four tournaments, including a dominant showing at the 2022 ITA Southern Regionals, where she was crowned the singles champion after running the table from the Round of 64. In the final ITA singles of the year, Komar rose from unranked to No. 32.

In addition to singles success, Komar and doubles partner Nikita Vishwase led the Tigers with extraordinary doubles play in the fall, posting a 12-3 record playing together. The duo made a deep run from the pre-qualifying stages to the quarterfinal at the ITA All-American Championships, picking up multiple ranked wins in the process. Additionally, the duo ran the table in the doubles bracket at the ITA Southern Regional, defeating teammates Maggie Cubitt and Mia Rabinowitz in the final to claim the title. The newcomer duo was rewarded with a ranking of No. 7 in the final doubles ranking of 2022.

Newcomer Kylie Collins made program history in October as she became the first Tiger in program history to reach the singles final of the ITA All-American Championships, the nation’s most competitive fall tournament. Starting in the round of 32, Collins earned four consecutive straight set wins en route to the final round. Collins’ stellar play was rewarded in the final fall rankings as she rose to No. 7 in the singles rankings, becoming only the fourth Tiger in program history to reach the top 10 and the first since 2019.

