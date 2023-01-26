Track and Field Heads to Fayetteville for Razorback Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program will be traveling to the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track. Portions of the meet will be streamed on SEC Network+ for both days; fans must have a subscription in order to watch.

LSU has 52 athletes (30 men, 22 women) set to make the trip to Fayetteville. Friday will kick off at 11:45 a.m. CT with the men’s heptathlon, while the first Tigers to compete on Friday will be freshman Beau Domingue and junior Kameron Aime in the men’s pole vault at 3:00 p.m. A full list of LSU athletes competing this week can be viewed in the ‘Competition Guide’ hyperlink above.

Coverage on SEC Network+ is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. on Friday when the running events begin. Saturday’s coverage will begin at 11:00 a.m. right after the first round of men’s and women’s 400-meter races.

Last weekend at the Red Raider Open, senior Brandon Hicklin and freshman Matthew Sophia moved their names up on the LSU all-time performance list. Hicklin ran a 6.64-second 60 meter before attitude conversions, putting him at seventh on the all-time list. Sophia found himself at eighth on the all-time list after his first meet with the Tigers, but moved his time up in the 60-meter hurdles to a 7.73@, good enough for seventh on the all-time list. Both Hicklin and Sophia are set to compete in the same events, looking to improve on their new personal-best times.

In pole vault, the women’s side has seen two Tigers climb the LSU all-time list the past two weeks. Freshman Emery Prentice found herself at fourth on the list in her first meet as a Tiger after reaching a mark of 12’ 11.5” (3.95m). Last weekend sophomore Johanna Duplantis took Prentice’s fourth-place spot after reaching the four-meter mark (13’ 1.5”). Both Tigers are set to compete alongside freshman Aly Jo Warren in the women’s pole vault on Saturday.

Some of the best in the nation will be competing in individual events this weekend for the first time this season.

On the men’s side, junior Sean Burrell and senior Claudio Romero will be making their individual debuts in the 400 meter and shot put respectively. Burrel, a Bowerman watchlist member, will head into this weekend with a personal-best time of 45.57 seconds in the 400. His personal-best time would rank first in the nation at this point, as he is hoping to set a new best when his event starts at 1:20 p.m. on Saturday. Romero heads into this season as the reigning outdoor national champion in discus and a two-time All-American. He will look to top his personal-best mark of 60’ 6” (18.44m) in the men’s shot put event on Friday at 5:50 p.m.

The world will be tuned in on Friday at 6:10 p.m. as senior Favour Ofili makes her individual-season debut and freshman Brianna Lyston makes her collegiate debut in the 200 meter. Ofili and Lyston head into this week’s meet with personal-best times of 22.46 seconds and 22.53 seconds (outdoor, -2.2) respectfully. Ofili’s time of 22.46 seconds is the current LSU record in the 200 meter. Both women will also compete in the women’s 4×400-meter relay on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Junior Alia Armstrong will be making her first appearance in the 60-meter hurdles this season on Saturday. Armstrong holds the program’s indoor record with a time of 7.81 seconds, just .06 seconds behind the new collegiate record of 7.75 seconds (7.77@) that was set last week in Lubbock. The women’s 60-meter hurdle prelims are set for 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, with the finals starting at 1:18 p.m.

After a dominating 600-yard run last week that gave her the program record and ended up second in collegiate history, sophomore Michaela Rose will look to carry that performance over to this weekend races. Rose is scheduled to run in the women’s 800 meter at 2:55 p.m. and will run with LSU’s 4×400-meter relay A team at 4:30 p.m on Saturday. Her time of 2:04.70 in the 800 last year ranks 10th on the all-time performance list. The number one time in program history is 2:02.00, set in 2013 by Natoya Goule.

Teams Attending

Alongside the host Arkansas, LSU will be competing against Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, USC, and others.

