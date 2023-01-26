Carson Paul Set to Compete at the Winter Senior Canadian Diving Nationals

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU diver Carson Paul, who has been a top performer on platform at LSU and in the SEC, is set to compete in the Winter Senior Canadian Diving Nationals starting Friday, Jan. 27, inside Saanich Commonwealth Place.

“Carson has a great opportunity to represent LSU at his home pool in Victoria, Canada, this weekend at Canadian Nationals,” head diving coach Drew Livingston said. “As a freshman this year, he came to school as a high-level platform diver, and he’s only gotten better on 10 meter. I’m eager to see how his early collegiate success will translate to his domestic and international opportunities. As coaches, we’re always excited for our swimmers and divers to take their chances on stages beyond the NCAA. Let’s geaux, Carson!”

Paul, a native of Victoria, BC, Canada, is headed home to compete in the event that is carried out by Diving Plongeon Canada. A freshman for the 2022-23 season, he has established himself as a great piece of depth to the diving squad with major success on platform.

This season, Paul achieved the second-highest scoring performance in the SEC at the Auburn Diving Invitational, where he collected a final score of 448.70. His score also ranks near the top of the NCAA leaderboard at No. 2.

After Paul returns from his home country, he and the Tigers will continue their preparation for the start of the 2023 SEC Championships. The competition will be decided on Texas A&M’s campus in Bryan-College Station at the Rec Center Natatorium. The scheduled start day is Tuesday, February 14 and the event will conclude Saturday, February 18.