Bryant Named SEC Gymnast Of The Week

BATON ROUGE – Junior Haleigh Bryant was named the Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week after earning a perfect score on vault and winning the all-around against No. 12 Missouri, the conference announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The league announced Bryant and Auburn’s Sunisa Lee as Co-Gymnasts Of The Week after their week three performances. The award marks the first honor for an LSU gymnast in 2023.

A native of Cornelius, N.C., Bryant had a night on Friday in the PMAC against No. 12 Missouri, recording scores of 9.900-plus on all four events. She matched her all-around career high score with a 39.750.

Bryant’s front handspring-front pike half is known as one of the best vaults in the nation. She recorded her first 10 of the season and sixth in her career on Friday night to take the vault title.

In the second rotation, the junior anchored the bars lineup with a 9.900 to finish with the second highest score of the night, along with teammate Tori Tatum who also scored a 9.900. She added a strong beam routine with her 9.900 performance to boost the team in the fifth spot.

In the final rotation against the visiting Tigers, Bryant capped off the night in fashion as she anchored the floor lineup and recorded a season high 9.950. Her season high score earned her the floor title.

The squad defeated No. 12 Missouri on Friday night with a score of 197.150-196.525 to earn their first victory of the season.

The victory over Missouri marked Bryant’s fourth-straight all-around title in four meets. She moved her individual title total to 11 this season after also earning the vault and floor titles for the night.

One of the top all-around gymnasts in the nation, Bryant ranks No. 6 in the all-around after week three with her average of 39.613. The junior also ranks in the top-20 on three events as she sits at No. 4 on vault, No. 5 on beam and No. 18 on bars.