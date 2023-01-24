LSU Gold
Baseball

2023 LSU Baseball First Pitch Banquet

Two-time World Series Champion Alex Bregman is one of several special guests to join coach Jay Johnson as over 1,000 fans gathered on January 22 to raise a record $228,000 for the LSU Baseball program. The Tiger Athletic Foundation event was held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge.

+0
