LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Columbia Omni-Wick Rockin' It Quarter-Zip Pullover Jacket
Men's Columbia Omni-Wick Rockin' It Quarter-Zip Pullover Jacket $99.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

Tigers Move To No. 4 In AP Poll

+0
Tigers Move To No. 4 In AP Poll

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – With a game at Alabama looming Monday night at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network, the LSU Women’s basketball team dropped one spot to No. 4 in Monday’s AP Poll.

The Tigers (19-0, 6-0 SEC) are one of three undefeated teams remaining. South Carolina and Ohio State are the other two and they occupy the top two spots. Stanford jumped LSU in the poll.

With a double-double every game this season, Angel Reese can set the LSU record for consecutive doubles-doubles. She is currently tied with Sylvia Fowles who had 19 in a row during the 2006-07 season.

AP Poll – January 23, 2023

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1 South Carolina (20-0)

Southeastern Women

 vs Arkansas W 92-46 700 (28)
2 Ohio State (19-0)

Big Ten Women

 vs Northwestern W 84-54 669
3 Stanford (19-2)

Pacific 12 Women

 1 vs Colorado W 62-49 615
4 LSU (19-0)

Southeastern Women

 1 vs Arkansas W 79-76 603
5 UConn (17-2)

Big East Women

 vs Butler W 79-39 596
6 Indiana (17-1)

Big Ten Women

 @ Illinois W 83-72 584
7 Notre Dame (16-2)

Atlantic Coast Women

 vs Virginia W 76-54 541
8 UCLA (17-3)

Pacific 12 Women

 1 @ Washington State W 73-66 448
9 Utah (16-2)

Pacific 12 Women

 1 @ California W 87-62 430
10 Iowa (15-4)

Big Ten Women

 @ Michigan State W 84-81 425
10 Maryland (16-4)

Big Ten Women

 1 @ Nebraska W 69-54 425
12 Virginia Tech (16-3)

Atlantic Coast Women

 vs Wake Forest W 74-57 403
13 Michigan (16-3)

Big Ten Women

 1 @ Rutgers W 81-58 352
14 Oklahoma (16-2)

Big 12 Women

 1 vs Oklahoma State W 97-93 304
15 North Carolina (14-5)

Atlantic Coast Women

 2 vs Georgia Tech W 70-57 298
16 Duke (17-2)

Atlantic Coast Women

 3 vs Syracuse W 62-50 281
17 Gonzaga (19-2)

West Coast Women

 1 @ Saint Mary’s W 82-57 259
18 Iowa State (13-4)

Big 12 Women

 vs Kansas W 64-50 221
19 Arizona (15-4)

Pacific 12 Women

 @ Arizona State W 80-67 201
20 North Carolina State (15-5)

Atlantic Coast Women

 @ Louisville W 63-51 171
21 Villanova (18-3)

Big East Women

 1 @ Creighton W 73-57 145
22 Illinois (16-4)

Big Ten Women

 1 @ Northwestern W 67-64 103
23 Middle Tennessee (16-2)

Conference USA Women

 vs Louisiana Tech W 68-50 64
24 Florida State (18-4)

Atlantic Coast Women

 vs Pittsburgh W 74-37 57
25 Colorado (15-4)

Pacific 12 Women

 1 @ Stanford L 62-49 56

Others receiving votes:

Tennessee 47, Texas 35, South Florida 31, USC 22, Oregon 10, Arkansas 2, UNLV 1, Alabama 1

Related Stories

No. 3 LSU Travels To Alabama With Reese Looking To Set A LSU Record

No. 3 LSU Travels To Alabama With Reese Looking To Set A LSU Record

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Arkansas

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Arkansas

No. 3 LSU Holds Off Arkansas In Thursday Night Thriller, 79-76

No. 3 LSU Holds Off Arkansas In Thursday Night Thriller, 79-76