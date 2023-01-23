Tigers Move To No. 4 In AP Poll
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – With a game at Alabama looming Monday night at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network, the LSU Women’s basketball team dropped one spot to No. 4 in Monday’s AP Poll.
The Tigers (19-0, 6-0 SEC) are one of three undefeated teams remaining. South Carolina and Ohio State are the other two and they occupy the top two spots. Stanford jumped LSU in the poll.
With a double-double every game this season, Angel Reese can set the LSU record for consecutive doubles-doubles. She is currently tied with Sylvia Fowles who had 19 in a row during the 2006-07 season.
AP Poll – January 23, 2023
|RANK
|TEAM
|TREND
|THIS WEEK
|POINTS
|1
|South Carolina (20-0)
Southeastern Women
|–
|vs Arkansas W 92-46
|700 (28)
|2
|Ohio State (19-0)
Big Ten Women
|–
|vs Northwestern W 84-54
|669
|3
|Stanford (19-2)
Pacific 12 Women
|1
|vs Colorado W 62-49
|615
|4
|LSU (19-0)
Southeastern Women
|1
|vs Arkansas W 79-76
|603
|5
|UConn (17-2)
Big East Women
|–
|vs Butler W 79-39
|596
|6
|Indiana (17-1)
Big Ten Women
|–
|@ Illinois W 83-72
|584
|7
|Notre Dame (16-2)
Atlantic Coast Women
|–
|vs Virginia W 76-54
|541
|8
|UCLA (17-3)
Pacific 12 Women
|1
|@ Washington State W 73-66
|448
|9
|Utah (16-2)
Pacific 12 Women
|1
|@ California W 87-62
|430
|10
|Iowa (15-4)
Big Ten Women
|–
|@ Michigan State W 84-81
|425
|10
|Maryland (16-4)
Big Ten Women
|1
|@ Nebraska W 69-54
|425
|12
|Virginia Tech (16-3)
Atlantic Coast Women
|–
|vs Wake Forest W 74-57
|403
|13
|Michigan (16-3)
Big Ten Women
|1
|@ Rutgers W 81-58
|352
|14
|Oklahoma (16-2)
Big 12 Women
|1
|vs Oklahoma State W 97-93
|304
|15
|North Carolina (14-5)
Atlantic Coast Women
|2
|vs Georgia Tech W 70-57
|298
|16
|Duke (17-2)
Atlantic Coast Women
|3
|vs Syracuse W 62-50
|281
|17
|Gonzaga (19-2)
West Coast Women
|1
|@ Saint Mary’s W 82-57
|259
|18
|Iowa State (13-4)
Big 12 Women
|–
|vs Kansas W 64-50
|221
|19
|Arizona (15-4)
Pacific 12 Women
|–
|@ Arizona State W 80-67
|201
|20
|North Carolina State (15-5)
Atlantic Coast Women
|–
|@ Louisville W 63-51
|171
|21
|Villanova (18-3)
Big East Women
|1
|@ Creighton W 73-57
|145
|22
|Illinois (16-4)
Big Ten Women
|1
|@ Northwestern W 67-64
|103
|23
|Middle Tennessee (16-2)
Conference USA Women
|–
|vs Louisiana Tech W 68-50
|64
|24
|Florida State (18-4)
Atlantic Coast Women
|–
|vs Pittsburgh W 74-37
|57
|25
|Colorado (15-4)
Pacific 12 Women
|1
|@ Stanford L 62-49
|56
Others receiving votes:
Tennessee 47, Texas 35, South Florida 31, USC 22, Oregon 10, Arkansas 2, UNLV 1, Alabama 1