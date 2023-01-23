Tigers Move To No. 4 In AP Poll

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – With a game at Alabama looming Monday night at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network, the LSU Women’s basketball team dropped one spot to No. 4 in Monday’s AP Poll.

The Tigers (19-0, 6-0 SEC) are one of three undefeated teams remaining. South Carolina and Ohio State are the other two and they occupy the top two spots. Stanford jumped LSU in the poll.

With a double-double every game this season, Angel Reese can set the LSU record for consecutive doubles-doubles. She is currently tied with Sylvia Fowles who had 19 in a row during the 2006-07 season.

AP Poll – January 23, 2023

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS 1 South Carolina (20-0) Southeastern Women – vs Arkansas W 92-46 700 (28) 2 Ohio State (19-0) Big Ten Women – vs Northwestern W 84-54 669 3 Stanford (19-2) Pacific 12 Women 1 vs Colorado W 62-49 615 4 LSU (19-0) Southeastern Women 1 vs Arkansas W 79-76 603 5 UConn (17-2) Big East Women – vs Butler W 79-39 596 6 Indiana (17-1) Big Ten Women – @ Illinois W 83-72 584 7 Notre Dame (16-2) Atlantic Coast Women – vs Virginia W 76-54 541 8 UCLA (17-3) Pacific 12 Women 1 @ Washington State W 73-66 448 9 Utah (16-2) Pacific 12 Women 1 @ California W 87-62 430 10 Iowa (15-4) Big Ten Women – @ Michigan State W 84-81 425 10 Maryland (16-4) Big Ten Women 1 @ Nebraska W 69-54 425 12 Virginia Tech (16-3) Atlantic Coast Women – vs Wake Forest W 74-57 403 13 Michigan (16-3) Big Ten Women 1 @ Rutgers W 81-58 352 14 Oklahoma (16-2) Big 12 Women 1 vs Oklahoma State W 97-93 304 15 North Carolina (14-5) Atlantic Coast Women 2 vs Georgia Tech W 70-57 298 16 Duke (17-2) Atlantic Coast Women 3 vs Syracuse W 62-50 281 17 Gonzaga (19-2) West Coast Women 1 @ Saint Mary’s W 82-57 259 18 Iowa State (13-4) Big 12 Women – vs Kansas W 64-50 221 19 Arizona (15-4) Pacific 12 Women – @ Arizona State W 80-67 201 20 North Carolina State (15-5) Atlantic Coast Women – @ Louisville W 63-51 171 21 Villanova (18-3) Big East Women 1 @ Creighton W 73-57 145 22 Illinois (16-4) Big Ten Women 1 @ Northwestern W 67-64 103 23 Middle Tennessee (16-2) Conference USA Women – vs Louisiana Tech W 68-50 64 24 Florida State (18-4) Atlantic Coast Women – vs Pittsburgh W 74-37 57 25 Colorado (15-4) Pacific 12 Women 1 @ Stanford L 62-49 56

Others receiving votes:

Tennessee 47, Texas 35, South Florida 31, USC 22, Oregon 10, Arkansas 2, UNLV 1, Alabama 1