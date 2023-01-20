Rose Sets Program Record for 600 Yard at Red Raider Open

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program made their first road trip of the season Friday. The Red Raider Open was highlighted by 11 personal-bests, three event winners, and one program record.

Final Results | Results (PDF)

Sophomore Michaela Rose showed up huge on Friday, becoming the program-record holder for the 600 yard with a time of 1:17.58. Her new personal-best ranks second in collegiate history, just .20 seconds away from a 41-year-old record set in 1982. Rose was also part of the women’s 4×400-relay team that finished second with a time of 3:31.42, running a split of 52.36 seconds.

Unsurprisingly, the Duplantis family genes run deep when it comes to pole vault. Sophomore Johanna Duplantis hit a personal-best mark of 13’ 1.50” (4.00m) taking fellow teammate Emery Prentice’s fourth-place spot in the LSU history books. Last weekend Duplantis reached seventh in the record book with a mark of 12’ 5.50” (3.80m). Duplantis finished the day in third place.

Freshman Matthew Sophia took silver in the men’s 60-meter hurdle finals with a time of 7.73 seconds, just .001 seconds behind first place. Sophia’s time adjusted for altitude comes out at 7.75 seconds, keeping him at eighth on the all-time list. The Netherlands native’s new personal-best time puts him in a tie for fifth overall in the nation through two meets.

The senior out of Lockport, Ill., John Meyer, made his season debut on Friday and quickly got to work. Meyer won the men’s shot-put event with a throw of 63’ 3.25” (19.28m), which sits at eighth in the nation currently.

Senior Ashton Hicks made his way to a first-place finish in the men’s 600 yard with a time of 1:09.31. Hicks also anchored the men’s 4×400 relay team which took bronze with a time of 3:07.17.

A couple of Bowerman watchlist members made their season debuts in the relays today. Junior Sean Burrel led the way on the men’s side with a split of 45.63 seconds. On the women’s side, Senior Favour Ofili ran a blistering split of 51.27 seconds. The women’s team sits at fifth in the nation with a time of 3:31.86 and the men sit in ninth with a time of 3:07.61 (both times adjusted for altitude).

Additional Personal Bests

Cindy Bourdier – 600Y – 1:21.57

Beau Domingue – PV – 16’8” (5.08m)

Brandon Hicklin – 60m – 6.66@

Ashton Hicks – 600Y – 1:09.31

Elle Onojuvwevwo – 200m – 24.15

Kennedi Sanders – 60m – 7.48@

Alex Selles – 600Y – 1:10.80

Isiah Travis – 600Y – 1:10.09

Up Next

LSU will hit the road and travel to Fayetteville, Ark., for the Razorback Invitational on January 27-28.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.