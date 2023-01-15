Winston-Salem, N.C. – Three LSU tennis players conclude their run at the Winston-Salem PTT at the Wake Forest Tennis Center.

Stefan Latinovic, Chen Dong and Welsh Hotard represented the Tigers on the court this past week.

“Stefan had an excellent tournament, he has put in the time and hard work these last few weeks and it’s great for him to see some results and the hard work paying off. I was really impressed with his consistent high level over the course of the tournament,” assistant coach Sebastian Rey said. “Chen had a good week getting some necessary matches under his belt after some time away, really excited to see him compete this spring”

Round Robin – Round One

Three rounds of Round Robin play took place at the Winston-Salem PTT. In round one, Latinovic faced Charles Bertimon. Latinovic took set one 6-3 before falling 1-6 in the second. Ultimately, Latinovic won the match in the third set, 6-1.

Dong opposed Alan Yim. The Tiger dropped set one 2-6 before going on to win the match in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Hotard took the court against Božo Barun. Hotard secured set one 6-2, but went on to fall 3-6, 1-6.

Round Robin – Round Two

In round two, Dong opposed Gabe Avram. The Tiger won the match in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.

Hotard went against Ronan Jachuck, fighting hard but ultimately fell 1-6, 4-6.

Lastly, Latinovic faced Rahul Sachdev. Making quick work of the match, Latinovic won 6-4 6-1.

Round Robin – Round Three

In the last round of Round Robin play, Hotard competed against Saud Alhaqbani. The Tiger won the match 6-3, 6-4.

Next, Latinovic faced Jurabek Karimov, defeating his opponent in straight sets 6-4 6-1.

Dong opposed Luciano Tacchi. The Tiger fought hard but ultimately lost 6-4, 7-6(6).

Quarterfinals

All three Tigers advanced to the quarterfinals of their respective flights. Latinovic went against Juan Lopez De Azcona. Latinovic took set one 7-5 before falling in set two, 4-6. The Tiger came back in set three to secure the match at 6-3.

Hotard faced Matthew Forbes. The Tiger took set one, 6-3, before going on to fall 5-7, 6-2. Chen Dong took the court against Paxton Pritchard, winning the match in straight sets 6-4, 6-1.

Semifinals

Two players advanced to the semifinals. Chen Dong competed against Eli Stephenson, winning the match 6-3, 6-3.

Next, Stefan Latinovic faced Eduardo Nava. The Tiger dropped set one 3-6; however, he came back to win the match 7-6(2), 6-2.

Championships

In the Winston-Salem PTT Championships, both Tigers advanced. Latinovic opposed Harris Walker, losing the first set 4-6. The Tiger came back to tie the match at 7-5 before falling in the third set 6-7.

Dong competed against Matthew Forbes. The Tiger won the match in straight sets 6-4, 7-5 to secure the flight C Championship.

