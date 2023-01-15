BATON ROUGE, La. – Seven LSU baseball players are ranked among the 2023 Top 150 College Juniors by Perfect Game.

LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews is No. 1 on the list; right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes is No. 8; first baseman Tre’ Morgan is No. 16; right-handed pitcher Christian Little is No. 61; right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd is No. 88; right-handed pitcher Blake Money is No. 119; and shortstop Jordan Thompson is No. 128.

Crews was voted a 2022 consensus First-Team All-American and the SEC Co-Player of the Year, batting .349 with 11 doubles, four triples, 22 homers, 72 RBI and 73 runs. The Tigers’ centerfielder was named a semifinalist last season for the Golden Spikes Award and for the Dick Howser National Player of the Year Award.

He finished the season as the SEC leader in runs scored (73), and he was No. 2 in the league in triples (4), No. 3 in RBI (72), No. 3 in total bases (172), No. 4 in home runs (22), No. 4 in slugging percentage (.691), No. 5 in hits (87), No. 5 in on-base percentage (.463) and No. 8 in walks (42).

Crews, a Longwood, Fla., native, also received 2022 SEC Community Service Team and SEC All-Defensive Team recognition. He played this summer with the U.S. Collegiate National Team, helping lead Team USA to a bronze medal at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands.

Skenes, who transferred to LSU this season after two years at Air Force, enjoyed an exceptional 2022 season both on the mound and at the plate, earning first-team All-America recognition.

Skenes, a product of Lake Forest, Calif., recorded a 2.96 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 85.2 innings (15 starts) for Air Force, limiting opponents to a .224 batting average. He also hit .314 with 10 doubles, 13 homers and 38 RBI. In 2021, Skenes posted a 2.70 ERA while batting .410 with 11 homers and 43 RBI.

Morgan, a 2022 SEC All-Defensive Team selection, hit .324 in 2022 with 18 doubles, one triple, five homers, 54 RBI and 50 runs. The New Orleans, La., native joined Crews this summer as a member of the U.S. Collegiate National Team that claimed the bronze medal at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands.

Morgan batted .500 (6-for-12) in the Tigers’ three-game sweep at Vanderbilt (May 19-21) with four doubles, three RBI and five runs, and he delivered the game-winning two-out, two-run single in the top of the ninth inning at Mississippi State (April 8), erasing a 2-1 deficit and sparking LSU to a 5-2 victory.

As a true freshman in 2021, Morgan earned Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team recognition.

Floyd, a native of Rockmart, Ga., made 16 appearances (10 starts) in 2022, recording a 5-4 mark and a 3.77 ERA in 59.2 innings with 23 walks and 70 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .199 cumulative batting average

He started LSU’s second game of the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional on June 4 and worked 6.0 innings versus Southern Miss, allowing four runs on six hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in the Tigers’ win. The two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll made his second career league start on May 20 at Vanderbilt, and he defeated the Commodores by working 5.1 innings and allowing just one run on four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

In Floyd’s three relief appearances prior to the May 20 start at Vanderbilt, he worked 12.1 innings and allowed just two runs on five hits with three walks and 12 strikeouts.

Little, a native of St. Louis, Mo., has pitched the past two seasons at Vanderbilt, where he made 32 appearances (14 starts) and posted a 4.65 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 81.1 innings.

Little was rated in high school as the nation’s No. 5 right-handed pitcher by Perfect Game.

Money, a product of Spring Hill, Tenn., has appeared in 31 games (14 starts) for the Tigers over the past two seasons, recording 88 strikeouts in 89 career innings.

Money was voted to the 2022 SEC Academic Honor Roll and the 2021 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll as a mass communication major.

Thompson, entering his third season in 2023 as LSU’s starting shortstop, batted .286 (63-for-220) in 2022 with 14 doubles, six homers, 36 RBI and 54 runs scored. He hit .349 (22-for-63) on the year with runners in scoring position, and he batted .294 (5-for-17) in the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional with two doubles, five RBI and one run scored.

Thompson’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning of LSU’s June 4 NCAA Regional game at Southern Miss tied the contest at 6-6, and the Tigers went on to win, 7-6, in 10 innings.

Thompson, a product of Chula Vista, Calif., was voted to the 2021 NCAA Eugene Regional All-Tournament Team after hitting .333 (6-for-18) in LSU’s drive to the regional title with two doubles and two RBI. He also received Freshman All-SEC recognition in 2021, and he was twice named the league’s Freshman of the Week.