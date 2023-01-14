Seimone Augustus Press Conference
Seimone Augustus, a generational player who made a transformational impact on LSU Women’s Basketball, will become the first female student-athlete in school history with her own statue, set to be revealed on Sunday, January 15 prior to LSU’s Women’s Basketball game against Auburn.
