Women's Basketball

Seimone Augustus Press Conference

Seimone Augustus, a generational player who made a transformational impact on LSU Women’s Basketball, will become the first female student-athlete in school history with her own statue, set to be revealed on Sunday, January 15 prior to LSU’s Women’s Basketball game against Auburn.

