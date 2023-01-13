LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Columbia Omni-Wick Rockin' It Quarter-Zip Pullover Jacket
Men's Columbia Omni-Wick Rockin' It Quarter-Zip Pullover Jacket $99.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Gymnastics

The Climb, Episode 3: Mountains

Episode 3 of our season-long all-access docuseries on LSU Gymnastics is live now, only on LSU GOLD

Watch on GOLD +0
The Climb, Episode 3: Mountains

Less than a year after competing in the PMAC for Utah, Cammy Hall returns to her alma mater as a graduate transfer. For her, and the rest of the LSU Gymnastics team, the climb begins in the mountains.

Watch Episode 3 here.

About The Climb

The Climb is our season-long all-access docuseries on LSU Gymnastics. Check out previous episodes on LSU GOLD: 

Episode 1: Advancing to The Climb

Episode 2: Breathe

Watch The Climb on GOLD Try GOLD Free

Related Stories

Gymnastics Faces No. 12 Kentucky In SEC Opener

Gymnastics Faces No. 12 Kentucky In SEC Opener

Gymnastics Home Opener To Be Nationally Televised

Gymnastics Home Opener To Be Nationally Televised

Finnegan Ranked As Top Floor Performer After Week One

Finnegan Ranked As Top Floor Performer After Week One