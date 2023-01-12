Women’s Tennis Opens Spring Season at Torero Tennis Classic

San Diego, Calif. – The LSU women’s tennis team will open its 2023 spring schedule when they take the courts in the Torero Tennis Classic, hosted by the University of San Diego, on Friday morning at the Hogan Tennis Center.

Tournament Format

The Torero Tennis Classic is an individual mix tournament that will feature athletes from LSU, Stanford, UC Santa Barbara and host school San Diego. Friday will feature two rounds of doubles followed by one round of singles. Saturday will feature one round of doubles and singles each while Sunday will feature one only one round of singles. Play begins at 11 a.m. CT each day with live video available here. Live stats will not be available throughout the tournament, but results will be posted to lsusports.net once finalized.

Tournament Central

Tiger Tidbits

The Torero Tennis Classic opens a busy 2023 spring season for the Tigers and serves as the only individual-focused tournament on the schedule for the team.

Newcomer Kylie Collins made program history in October as she became the first Tiger in program history to reach the singles final of the ITA All-American Championships, the nation’s most competitive fall tournament. Starting in the round of 32, Collins earned four consecutive straight set wins en route to the final round. Collins’ stellar play was rewarded in the final fall rankings as she rose to No. 7 in the singles rankings, becoming only the fourth Tiger in program history to reach the top 10 and the first since 2019.

Anastasiya Komar’s first season in Purple & Gold is off to a flying start after a strong singles campaign in the fall. Komar posted a 13-3 record across four tournaments, including a dominant showing at the 2022 ITA Southern Regionals, where she was crowned the singles champion after running the table from the Round of 64. In the final ITA singles of the year, Komar rose from unranked to No. 32.

In addition to singles success, Komar and doubles partner Nikita Vishwase led the Tigers with extraordinary doubles play in the fall, posting a 12-3 record playing together. The duo made a deep run from the pre-qualifying stages to the quarterfinal at the ITA All-American Championships, picking up multiple ranked wins in the process. Additionally, the duo ran the table in the doubles bracket at the ITA Southern Regional, defeating teammates Maggie Cubitt and Mia Rabinowitz in the final to claim the title. The newcomer duo was rewarded with a ranking of No. 7 in the final doubles ranking of 2022.

Follow Us

