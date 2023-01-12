LSU Hosts Purple Tiger Meet on Friday at Maddox Field House

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program opens its 2023 indoor season on Friday when the Tigers host the annual LSU Purple Tiger Meet at the Carl Maddox Field House. Admission is free for all LSU track and field home meets during the 2023 season.

The meet gets started at 11 a.m. with the women’s weight throw. LSU’s first event will take place at 12:30 p.m. when the men’s weight throw begins. Running events are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. with the men’s 60-meter hurdle prelims. A full schedule for the LSU athletes competing this weekend can be viewed at the hyperlink above.

Friday’s season-opener is the first of seven regular-season meets before the Tigers enter postseason action on February 24-25 with the SEC Championships being hosted at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track in Fayetteville, Ark. The Indoor season will conclude with the NCAA Championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, N.M. on March 10-11.

Hall of Fame coach Dennis Shaver enters his 19th season at the helm of the LSU track and field program after he took over for the Tigers in the summer of 2004. Shaver led the men to their 24th straight Top 10 finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships and the women to Top Five finishes at both the indoor and outdoor NCAA meets in 2022.

LSU’s 2023 Bowerman Award Candidate Alia Armstrong will make her season debut in the 60-meter dash, running in heat 2 at approximately 2:10 p.m. Armstrong, a New Orleans native, won the 2022 NCAA Championship in the 100-meter hurdles and earned a spot on Team USA for the 2022 Track & Field World Championships. At the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, she posted a time of 12.57 seconds in rainy conditions to capture LSU’s first 100-meter hurdle title since 2000.

Morgan Smalls will compete in the long jump, which is set to begin at 1 p.m. Smalls finished second in the long jump at the 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships and then followed that with a sixth place showing at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor meet.

On the men’s side, Brandon Hicklin will make his LSU debut after transferring from North Carolina A&T where he established himself as one of the nation’s premier long jumpers. He won Big South Conference field athlete of the year honors in 2022 and posted Top 10 finishes at both the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor meets a year ago.

Teams Attending

Along with host LSU, other teams competing include: Alcorn State, Hinds Community College, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe, McNeese State, Mississippi Valley, New Orleans, Nicholls State, Southeastern Louisiana, and Southern.

