BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU pitcher Nate Ackenhausen is ranked No. 24 on the D1Baseball.com Top 50 JUCO Transfers list for the 2023 season.

Ackenhausen, a sophomore left-hander, transferred to LSU from Eastern Oklahoma State in Wilburton, Okla., and he is expected to play a prominent role in the Tigers’ bullpen this season.

The native of Owasso, Okla., posted an 8-1 record at Eastern Oklahoma State in 2022 with a 1.84 ERA, 14 walks and 89 strikeouts in 58.2 innings.

He pitched 28 innings at Eastern Oklahoma State in 2021, recording 56 strikeouts, four saves and a 1.61 ERA.

The 2023 Tigers will hold their first full-squad practice on Friday, January 27, and LSU opens its season on Friday, February 17, at 6:30 p.m. CT versus Western Michigan in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.