NILSU's Build Your Board networking event returns to PMAC

Build Your Board, a networking opportunity for LSU student-athletes and members of the Louisiana business community, returns to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday, January 26 at 6 p.m.

Hosted by NILSU, LSU’s comprehensive Name, Image, & Likeness program, as well as Tiger Life and L-Club, Build Your Board is headlined in 2023 by panelists from Meta. Nick Marquez (Sports Creator & Emerging Athlete Lead, Instagram) and Dev Sethi (Head of Sports, Instagram) will lead a discussion and provide perspective on branding and opportunities from the largest social media network in the world.

“Through NILSU, we emphasize the importance of both current opportunities through NIL and future opportunities in business,” said Taylor Jacobs, Associate AD for NIL & Strategic Initiatives. “Build Your Board is a one-of-a-kind event where our student-athletes can network and hear from some of our community’s most prominent and successful business professionals, setting them up for success during and after their collegiate careers.”

Last year, more than 100 business professionals attended Build Your Board, with leaders from marketing, medical, dental, engineering, and more industries connecting with hundreds of Tigers for opportunities during and after their collegiate careers.

Build Your Board is open to industry experts from across the Capital City area interested in investing time and mentorship to help LSU student-athletes build their professional networks. Attendees must register by January 18 at this LINK.