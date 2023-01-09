Finnegan Ranked As Top Floor Performer After Week One

BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics sophomore Aleah Finnegan finished as one of the top gymnasts in the country on floor after the opening weekend of competition.



According to Road To Nationals, Finnegan is tied at No. 1 with her score of 9.95 on the floor exercise. Her score marked a new career high on the event.

No. 10 LSU opened the 2023 season against No. 6 Utah on Friday, where the squad earned the highest road season opener score in program history, earning a 196.775 on the night.

Finnegan, a native of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, had an impressive night in the Tigers season opener in Salt Lake City. On top of earning a career high on floor, she also finished the night as the top all-arounder with a score of 39.450, along with teammate Haleigh Bryant.



The sophomore ranked in the top-20 on the balance beam and all-around events in the week one rankings. She finished at No. 14 on balance beam and No. 11 in the All-Around.

LSU is ranked No. 10 after week one and sixth on floor, seventh on vault, 12th on balance beam, 21st on uneven bars and 10th in the All-Around.