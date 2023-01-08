WINSTON-SALEM, N.C – The LSU men’s tennis team will begin the 2023 season on Monday at day one of the PTT Winston-Salem tournament at the Wake Forest Tennis Center.

All three Tigers set to compete in the tournament received a bye in the qualifying round and will begin Round Robin play. Stefan Latinovic will face Charles Bertimon, Welsh Hotard will oppose Božo Barun and Chen Dong is set to compete against Alan Yim.

For information on the tournament, click here. Results will be posted on Twitter, @LSUTennis, and on lsusports.net once results are finalized.

Schedule

Sun, Jan 8: Qualifying

Mon, Jan 9 – Thurs, Jan 12: Round Robin

Friday, Jan 13: Quarterfinals

Saturday, Jan 14: Semi-Finals

Sunday, Jan 15: Finals