LSU To Honor Seniors in Final Home Meet Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving returns to the LSU Natatorium Saturday to take on Florida State at 10:00 a.m. CT. The Tigers will honor 14 seniors during the pre-meet activities.

“We had a great first semester of racing, and we are very excited to bring in FSU for the last meet in our pool,” swimming head coach Rick Bishop said. “In addition, the opportunity to honor our seniors, who have meant so much to this program is special.”

“Saturday is going to be a great opportunity to celebrate our seniors at our last home meet and get back to competing after the holiday break,” head diving coach Drew Livingston added. “We’ve got our sights set on SEC’s and NCAA’s, but we’ve got a lot of work to do between now and then. These last dual meets are important in our improvement process. Florida State will provide some great competition. We’re looking forward to having FSU in our pool and putting together some exciting performances.”

LSU and FSU will be making up last season’s meet that was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the FSU program. The last time these programs competed in a dual meet before the scheduled meet in 2021 was during the 2020-21 season.

The Tigers are at the top of several events in the NCAA, including the 50-yard back, the 50-yard fly and the 100-yard fly. Each time is held by Maggie MacNeil, who broke two world records at the Short Course Championships in Melbourne in mid-December.

In the diving well, the men have two top-five scores in the SEC. Adrian Abadia currently ranks second on the three-meter springboard and Carson Paul matches that placement on platform, sitting at No. 2. On the women’s side, Montserrat Lavenant ranks first on platform, after breaking the school record at the Auburn Diving Invitational. Additionally, 10 other scores rank in the top-10 on the one-meter springboard and three-meter springboard combined.

Live stats for the meet can be found on MeetMobile and divemeets.com.

The list of seniors is as follows:

Spencer Adrian

Kylie Bennett

David Boylan

Johannah Cangelosi

Maddie Clifton

Noah Cumby

Brooks Curry

Jack Jannasch

Jolee Liles

Maggie MacNeil

Katarina Milutinovich

Hayley Montague

Aaron Parrott

Isak Vikstrom

Hannah Womer