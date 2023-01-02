LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas.

LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country.

With an offensive attack that ranks top in the country and with relentless rebounding mindset that also ranks top in the country, LSU has proved to be one of the nation’s elite teams. LSU leads the country scoring 92.4 points per game with a nation-leading +41.2 scoring margin, shooting the ball at 50.7-percent from the field to rank No. 3 in the NCAA. The Tigers crash the glass with ferocity, hauling in 52.2 rebounds per game to rank No. 2 in the country with a +24.6 rebounding margin to lead America.

Angel Reese has led the Tigers as one of the premier players in the country, recording a double-double in all 14 games this season. She ranks No. 6 in the country scoring 23.9 points per game and leads the nation with 14.9 rebounds per game. Alexis Morris has also settled into her role playing more of the point guard position, still scoring the ball effectively while adding more passing to her game. Her 5.0 assists per game ranks No. 3 in the SEC on in Sunday’s win over Vanderbilt she collected her first career double-double with 15 points and a career-high 12 assists, committing just 1 turnover.

Flau’jae Johnson has played as one of the best freshmen in the country with 11 double-digit scoring games. She had a double-double in her SEC debut with 10 points and 11 rebounds at Arkansas before scoring 20 and grabbing 8 rebounds Sunday against Vandy.

LSU is back at home on Thursday for a late-night tip against Texas A&M at 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network before travelling to Lexington to face off against Kentucky Sunday on the road.

AP Poll – January 2, 2023

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS 1 South Carolina (13-0) Southeastern Women – vs Texas A&M W 76-34 700 (28) 2 Stanford (14-1) Pacific 12 Women – vs Arizona State W 101-69 672 3 Ohio State (15-0) Big Ten Women – vs Michigan W 66-57 643 4 Notre Dame (12-1) Atlantic Coast Women 1 vs Boston College W 85-48 614 5 UConn (11-2) Big East Women 3 vs Marquette W 61-48 567 6 Indiana (13-1) Big Ten Women 2 vs Nebraska W 74-62 540 7 LSU (14-0) Southeastern Women 2 vs Vanderbilt W 88-63 537 8 Utah (14-0) Pacific 12 Women 3 @ Washington W 61-53 499 9 Virginia Tech (12-2) Atlantic Coast Women 2 vs North Carolina W 68-65 440 10 North Carolina State (12-2) Atlantic Coast Women 4 @ Syracuse W 56-54 438 11 Iowa State (9-2) Big 12 Women 4 @ Texas Tech W 81-58 402 12 UCLA (13-2) Pacific 12 Women 2 @ Oregon State L 77-72 367 13 Maryland (11-3) Big Ten Women 3 vs Minnesota W 107-85 344 14 Michigan (12-2) Big Ten Women – @ Ohio State L 66-57 339 15 Arizona (12-1) Pacific 12 Women 3 @ California W 63-56 325 16 Iowa (11-4) Big Ten Women 4 @ Illinois L 90-86 244 17 Oklahoma (11-1) Big 12 Women 3 @ West Virginia W 98-77 216 18 Oregon (11-3) Pacific 12 Women 1 vs USC W 73-45 183 19 Duke (13-1) Atlantic Coast Women – vs Louisville W 63-56 177 20 Gonzaga (14-2) West Coast Women 1 @ Loyola Marymount W 96-51 176 21 Kansas (11-1) Big 12 Women 1 @ Oklahoma State W 80-65 144 22 North Carolina (9-4) Atlantic Coast Women 9 @ Virginia Tech L 68-65 127 23 Baylor (10-3) Big 12 Women – vs TCU W 64-42 110 24 St. John’s (13-0) Big East Women 1 @ Georgetown W 68-48 105 25 Creighton (9-4) Big East Women 4 @ DePaul W 92-82 48

Others receiving votes:

Illinois 32, Florida State 29, Arkansas 24, Villanova 20, Middle Tennessee 12, Texas 9, Columbia 7, South Florida 7, Tennessee 2, Nebraska 1