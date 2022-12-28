LSU Gold
Shop
Nike #1 Team Limited Jersey
Nike #1 Team Limited Jersey $134.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Gymnastics

GOLD | The Climb, Episode 2: "Breathe"

Go inside LSU Gymnastics on The Climb, a season-long behind-the-scenes docuseries covering the 2023 campaign for the Tigers

+0
GOLD | The Climb, Episode 2: "Breathe"

The LSU Gymnastics team hones their skills in the weight room and through intense intrasquad competitions, coming to understand the crucial role that proper breathing plays in their performances. As Gym 101 approaches, Elena Arenas is determined to have another standout season on the uneven bars, but before she can reach her goal, she must prove her resilience during fall training.

Related Stories

Eight Tigers Earn Degrees In Fall 2022

Eight Tigers Earn Degrees In Fall 2022

GOLD | The Climb, Episode 1

GOLD | The Climb, Episode 1

The first episode of our all-access, season-long LSU Gymnastics series is now streaming only on LSU GOLD.
Gallery: Gym 101

Gallery: Gym 101