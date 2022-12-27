BATON ROUGE, La. – Middle distance runner Mats Swanson has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Tuesday.

Swanson, a product of Leduc Composite High School in Leduc, Alberta, Canada, posted a personal-best time of 1:51.35 in the 800 meters on June 10 in the CALTAF Classic in Calgary, Alberta.

“Mats is a very talented middle distance athlete,” Shaver said, “and he certainly fills a need on our current roster.”

Swanson also recorded an 800-meter time of 1:51.86 on April 9 at the Arcadia (Calif.) High School Invitational, matching the mark he posted on August 1, 2021, in Toronto, Ontario.