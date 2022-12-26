LSU Gold
'Tis the Season for LSU Track & Field

The Tigers share their holiday season favorites.

Mats Swanson Joins Tiger Track & Field

Middle distance runner Mats Swanson has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Tuesday.
Tiger Sprinters Feature Strength and Speed

The Tiger sprinters conduct a workout in preparation for the upcoming 2023 season.
Four Track & Field Student-Athletes Earn LSU Degrees

The Fall 2022 track and field graduates are men’s NCAA Champion high jumper and long jumper JuVaughn Harrison (Sport Administration); women’s All-American sprinter Kiya Oviosun (Psychology); women’s distance runner Breanna Bernard (Chemical Engineering); and men’s distance runner Stephen Schlottman (Civil Engineering).