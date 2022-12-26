LSU Gold
Women's Basketball

Tigers Move Up To No. 9 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team moved up one spot in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 9 as the Tigers head into SEC play Thursday at No. 24 Arkansas.

The Tigers are back practicing Monday after having the holiday week off. LSU will play in Fayetteville on Thursday in its first ranked matchup of the season at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2. On Sunday, January 1 LSU will host Vanderbilt to tipoff the new year at 2 p.m. in the PMAC.

 

AP Poll – December 26, 2022

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1 South Carolina (12-0)

Southeastern Women

 vs Coastal Carolina W 102-39 700 (28)
2 Stanford (13-1)

Pacific 12 Women

 vs California W 90-69 672
3 Ohio State (13-0)

Big Ten Women

 vs Oregon W 84-67 632
4 Indiana (12-0)

Big Ten Women

 vs Butler W 67-50 620
5 Notre Dame (10-1)

Atlantic Coast Women

 vs Western Michigan W 85-57 591
6 North Carolina State (11-1)

Atlantic Coast Women

 1 vs Clemson W 77-59 531
7 Virginia Tech (11-1)

Atlantic Coast Women

 1 @ High Point W 86-66 508
8 UConn (9-2)

Big East Women

 1 vs Seton Hall W 98-73 499
9 LSU (12-0)

Southeastern Women

 1 vs Oregon State W 87-55 442
10 UCLA (12-1)

Pacific 12 Women

 1 vs Fresno State W 82-48 433
11 Utah (12-0)

Pacific 12 Women

 1 vs Southern Utah W 90-56 398
12 Iowa (10-3)

Big Ten Women

 1 vs Dartmouth W 92-54 374
13 North Carolina (9-2)

Atlantic Coast Women

 7 vs Michigan L 76-68 373
14 Michigan (11-1)

Big Ten Women

 5 vs North Carolina W 76-68 342
15 Iowa State (8-2)

Big 12 Women

 1 vs Villanova W 74-62 337
16 Maryland (10-3)

Big Ten Women

 1 @ Purdue Fort Wayne W 88-51 304
17 Oregon (10-2)

Pacific 12 Women

 1 vs Ohio State L 84-67 260
18 Arizona (10-1)

Pacific 12 Women

 @ Texas-Arlington W 78-59 238
19 Gonzaga (12-2)

West Coast Women

 3 vs Montana W 82-67 155
20 Oklahoma (10-1)

Big 12 Women

 3 vs Florida W 95-79 139
21 Creighton (8-3)

Big East Women

 @ Stanford L 72-59 108
22 Kansas (10-1)

Big 12 Women

 2 @ Nebraska L 85-79 94
23 Baylor (9-3)

Big 12 Women

 1 vs Long Beach State W 73-52 93
24 Arkansas (13-2)

Southeastern Women

 7 vs South Florida L 66-65 90
25 St. John’s (12-0)

Big East Women

 vs Wagner W 80-51 75

Others receiving votes:

Louisville 19, Duke 18, Villanova 13, Nebraska 10, South Florida 7, Columbia 6, Middle Tennessee 6, Texas 5, Marquette 4, Alabama 4

