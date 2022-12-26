Tigers Move Up To No. 9 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team moved up one spot in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 9 as the Tigers head into SEC play Thursday at No. 24 Arkansas.
The Tigers are back practicing Monday after having the holiday week off. LSU will play in Fayetteville on Thursday in its first ranked matchup of the season at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2. On Sunday, January 1 LSU will host Vanderbilt to tipoff the new year at 2 p.m. in the PMAC.
AP Poll – December 26, 2022
|RANK
|TEAM
|TREND
|THIS WEEK
|POINTS
|1
|South Carolina (12-0)
Southeastern Women
|–
|vs Coastal Carolina W 102-39
|700 (28)
|2
|Stanford (13-1)
Pacific 12 Women
|–
|vs California W 90-69
|672
|3
|Ohio State (13-0)
Big Ten Women
|–
|vs Oregon W 84-67
|632
|4
|Indiana (12-0)
Big Ten Women
|–
|vs Butler W 67-50
|620
|5
|Notre Dame (10-1)
Atlantic Coast Women
|–
|vs Western Michigan W 85-57
|591
|6
|North Carolina State (11-1)
Atlantic Coast Women
|1
|vs Clemson W 77-59
|531
|7
|Virginia Tech (11-1)
Atlantic Coast Women
|1
|@ High Point W 86-66
|508
|8
|UConn (9-2)
Big East Women
|1
|vs Seton Hall W 98-73
|499
|9
|LSU (12-0)
Southeastern Women
|1
|vs Oregon State W 87-55
|442
|10
|UCLA (12-1)
Pacific 12 Women
|1
|vs Fresno State W 82-48
|433
|11
|Utah (12-0)
Pacific 12 Women
|1
|vs Southern Utah W 90-56
|398
|12
|Iowa (10-3)
Big Ten Women
|1
|vs Dartmouth W 92-54
|374
|13
|North Carolina (9-2)
Atlantic Coast Women
|7
|vs Michigan L 76-68
|373
|14
|Michigan (11-1)
Big Ten Women
|5
|vs North Carolina W 76-68
|342
|15
|Iowa State (8-2)
Big 12 Women
|1
|vs Villanova W 74-62
|337
|16
|Maryland (10-3)
Big Ten Women
|1
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne W 88-51
|304
|17
|Oregon (10-2)
Pacific 12 Women
|1
|vs Ohio State L 84-67
|260
|18
|Arizona (10-1)
Pacific 12 Women
|–
|@ Texas-Arlington W 78-59
|238
|19
|Gonzaga (12-2)
West Coast Women
|3
|vs Montana W 82-67
|155
|20
|Oklahoma (10-1)
Big 12 Women
|3
|vs Florida W 95-79
|139
|21
|Creighton (8-3)
Big East Women
|–
|@ Stanford L 72-59
|108
|22
|Kansas (10-1)
Big 12 Women
|2
|@ Nebraska L 85-79
|94
|23
|Baylor (9-3)
Big 12 Women
|1
|vs Long Beach State W 73-52
|93
|24
|Arkansas (13-2)
Southeastern Women
|7
|vs South Florida L 66-65
|90
|25
|St. John’s (12-0)
Big East Women
|–
|vs Wagner W 80-51
|75
Others receiving votes:
Louisville 19, Duke 18, Villanova 13, Nebraska 10, South Florida 7, Columbia 6, Middle Tennessee 6, Texas 5, Marquette 4, Alabama 4