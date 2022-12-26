Tigers Move Up To No. 9 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team moved up one spot in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 9 as the Tigers head into SEC play Thursday at No. 24 Arkansas.

The Tigers are back practicing Monday after having the holiday week off. LSU will play in Fayetteville on Thursday in its first ranked matchup of the season at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2. On Sunday, January 1 LSU will host Vanderbilt to tipoff the new year at 2 p.m. in the PMAC.

AP Poll – December 26, 2022

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS 1 South Carolina (12-0) Southeastern Women – vs Coastal Carolina W 102-39 700 (28) 2 Stanford (13-1) Pacific 12 Women – vs California W 90-69 672 3 Ohio State (13-0) Big Ten Women – vs Oregon W 84-67 632 4 Indiana (12-0) Big Ten Women – vs Butler W 67-50 620 5 Notre Dame (10-1) Atlantic Coast Women – vs Western Michigan W 85-57 591 6 North Carolina State (11-1) Atlantic Coast Women 1 vs Clemson W 77-59 531 7 Virginia Tech (11-1) Atlantic Coast Women 1 @ High Point W 86-66 508 8 UConn (9-2) Big East Women 1 vs Seton Hall W 98-73 499 9 LSU (12-0) Southeastern Women 1 vs Oregon State W 87-55 442 10 UCLA (12-1) Pacific 12 Women 1 vs Fresno State W 82-48 433 11 Utah (12-0) Pacific 12 Women 1 vs Southern Utah W 90-56 398 12 Iowa (10-3) Big Ten Women 1 vs Dartmouth W 92-54 374 13 North Carolina (9-2) Atlantic Coast Women 7 vs Michigan L 76-68 373 14 Michigan (11-1) Big Ten Women 5 vs North Carolina W 76-68 342 15 Iowa State (8-2) Big 12 Women 1 vs Villanova W 74-62 337 16 Maryland (10-3) Big Ten Women 1 @ Purdue Fort Wayne W 88-51 304 17 Oregon (10-2) Pacific 12 Women 1 vs Ohio State L 84-67 260 18 Arizona (10-1) Pacific 12 Women – @ Texas-Arlington W 78-59 238 19 Gonzaga (12-2) West Coast Women 3 vs Montana W 82-67 155 20 Oklahoma (10-1) Big 12 Women 3 vs Florida W 95-79 139 21 Creighton (8-3) Big East Women – @ Stanford L 72-59 108 22 Kansas (10-1) Big 12 Women 2 @ Nebraska L 85-79 94 23 Baylor (9-3) Big 12 Women 1 vs Long Beach State W 73-52 93 24 Arkansas (13-2) Southeastern Women 7 vs South Florida L 66-65 90 25 St. John’s (12-0) Big East Women – vs Wagner W 80-51 75

Others receiving votes:

Louisville 19, Duke 18, Villanova 13, Nebraska 10, South Florida 7, Columbia 6, Middle Tennessee 6, Texas 5, Marquette 4, Alabama 4